Red Bull on alert, the worst could be yet to come after the outcome of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Zero points. That was the harvest of Red Bull for the abandonment of its two cars in the first Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season that was run in Bahrain, but that the cause of this was an engine problem is the worst news you can receive. at the moment.

According to the team on its official Twitter account, the damage that caused Max Verstappen to retire two laps from the end of the GP and Sergio Pérez in the final lap was a failure in the fuel pump.

The last thing a team wants, other than not having speed and race pace, is for their power plant to be unreliable because that can become a chronic problem and immediately mean DNFs. And whoever leaves does not get points, as simple as it does not matter how fast you are if your car does not last the full races you will leave empty handed.

And it can be as bad as they have a few days to figure it out as, as early as Sunday March 27, the second round of the calendar is run in Saudi Arabia, at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

Today 30 points went down the drain, because despite the failures (because Verstappen also damaged the car at the last pit stop, where according to Christian Horner he fell with the rear tires and the steering was damaged), both Max and Checo Pérez had managed, somehow, to stay in second and fourth places, respectively. Ferrari’s pace was dominant, on Sunday March 20 no one was going to beat them in Bahrain, but Red Bull proved to have a very slightly lower pace, but enough to fight for position.

play 1:56 Max Verstappen repeatedly complained over the radio of problems in his Red Bull and eventually had to pit. He closed the first date without points.

Last year, Honda had announced its withdrawal from Formula 1 and then backed down in a way, to say that they would go back to supplying engines directly from Japan until 2025, only not using the Honda name but Red Bull Powertrains. That’s why it seems very strange that the very reliable power units that come from Asia have had problems now, when they are Hondas labeled as Red Bull Powertrains.

A separate case is the abandonment of Pierre Gasly from Red Bull’s sister team, Alpha Tauri, because according to Horner when interviewed by Sky Sports at the end of the race, the problem that caused the car to burn was of another origin, more related to the electrical part than to the gasoline power unit. In any case, it is still alarming that the RBPT had another type of failure and that out of four cars, only Yuki Tsunoda’s was able to finish the Grand Prix.



The “good news” is that, if it is confirmed that the problem was that fuel pump, which for some reason stopped working and supplying gasoline to the engine and affected electrical parts in its leak, the solution is a single piece that is supplied by a third-party vendor and it might not be a more complicated internal fault in the engine to resolve.

The ‘postmortem’ examination is in progress at the moment. Red Bull has less than 120 hours to try to fix it, find the exact causes and make sure it doesn’t happen again, because even though it’s a long 23-race season, they can’t afford to go to zero again in Saudi Arabia.

Enough concern is the power and safety of Ferrari, which already starts as the favorite to, at least, dominate the first part of the season. In addition, Mercedes did not start in the same league, but still managed to stay with places 3 and 4 in the race and if there is one thing for sure, it is that the German team will not stay in that position all year, they will come back and to solve their problems one way or another.

The best known and most used saying in motorsport: “irons have no word of honor”, resounded in the ears of Verstappen, Checo Pérez and the entire Red Bull team, a total turnaround in the fortunes of the 2021 closing and a moment of relief for their silver and red rivals, who very sadly lamented that the poor Red Bulls have gotten “zero” in Bahrain.