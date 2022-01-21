Red Bull-Porsche, the clues of the possible link – Formula 1

[Rassegna stampa] – For months now, Formula 1 has been discussing the possible entry into the Circus, starting from 2026, of two brands of the Volkswagen group: Audi And Porsche. This would be a big hit for the entire category, which could include two of the most important car manufacturers in the world among the participants. It is still unclear whether – in the case of the entry of both brands – their role would be ‘only’ that of power unit suppliers or if they would decide to also engage with their own dedicated team. In the case of the first hypothesis, one of the ‘favorite’ teams to start a collaboration with the new entrants would be the Red Bull.

In fact, in Milton Keynes they have just greeted – at least on a formal level – the Honda. From 2022 to 2025, the four-year period in which the power units will be frozen, Red Bull will independently brand its engines, although support from Japan will still be constant and fundamental. The introduction of the new type of power unit, which will take place in 2026, could push the Austrian brand to seek new support. In the detailed analysis carried out by the journalist Dieter Rencken on the site RacingNews365, the most likely partnership for the team headed by Christian Horner would be that with Porsche.

“[…] One option is to form a joint venture, with Red Bull managing and financing the project and Porsche providing the powertrains. Such an agreement would guarantee the energy drinks company a prestigious automotive partner, while Porsche would have access to the expertise of Adrian Newey, the most successful designer in F1 history, and Milton Keynes’ stellar engineering team. But it wouldn’t end there. In fact, they could also be involved in the project AlphaTauri And Williams: “AlphaTauri would be the second recipient of the powertrains, with Williams, whose CEO / Team Principal Capito could leverage his long-standing ties with both sides. […] to receive the third supply of powertrains, unless the British team goes with Audi in some form […]”.