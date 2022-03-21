Red Bull single-seaters may have fuel pump problem

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 11:56:27





Red Bull Racing had a start of 2022 season of Formula 1 of nightmare, because in the last laps of the Bahrain Grand Prixits two pilots, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, were left out for mechanical failures in their respective cars.

Through your account Twitterthe Austrian team reported that will carry out the necessary investigations to determine what caused both drivers to leave the competition and not score points.

“A difficult result to accept. We need to do a full investigation.but it seems that both Bulls suffered an alleged fuel pump problem”, Red Bull posted on its Twitter account.

What happened to the Red Bulls at the Bahrain GP?

Three laps from the end of the grand prize of bahrainMax Verstappen had to leave the runto and gave the automatic pass to second position to Carlos Sainz. It should be noted that before leaving the track, the Dutchman warned by radio that his car had some flaws and gradually ran out of power.

With the departure of the current F1 championthe Mexican Checo Pérez advanced to the third position; however, the hopes of seeing him on the podium ended very quickly, because on the last lap his car spun and diedso he left the way clear to Lewis Hamilton to get on the podium.