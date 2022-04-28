Red Bull will define the future of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in the summer

In an interview granted to ‘Viaplay’, Helmut Marko was questioned about the continuity of El ‘Checo’ at Red Bull and highlighted that he still has Pierre Gasly’s services, currently with AlphaTauri.

The team adviser Red Bull Helmut Markorevealed that the Austrian team will decide in the summer if the Mexican Sergio Perez He will be Max Verstappen’s partner for the 2023 season.

In an interview granted tovia play‘, Marco was questioned about the continuity of El ‘Czech’ at Red Bull and stressed that it still has the services Pierre Gasleycurrently with AlphaTauriso they must analyze in depth the level of both pilots.

“We will make a decision before the summer break on who will be the teammate of Verstappen in 2023. Pierre has a contract with us until the end of 2023, so we still have some time. As usual, Red Bull it’s about their performance,” he said.

It’s not the first time Helmut talk about the future of Perez Y gasly in RedBull. At the end of March, the adviser to the Austrian team highlighted the level of ‘Czech’ this season but indicated the team would not like to lose Pierre.

Mexican Checo Pérez finished second in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Getty Images

“If this contract expires and we cannot offer him any possibility of promotion, it is most likely that we will lose him (Pierre Gasly). We do not want that,” he told Formel1.de.

However, after the Guadalajara driver’s second place last weekend in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Helmut Marko praised the good performance of Perez and showed that he has an extraordinary with Sergio.

“We have to work hard, but we also have two very strong drivers. Perez it’s getting stronger. It was an optimal weekend with the maximum number of points”, he declared to Servus TV.

While, ‘Czech’ Perez He is in third place in the standings with 54 points and the Mexican is preparing with his team for the Miami Grand Prix to be held on Sunday, May 8.