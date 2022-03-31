Red Bull will evaluate the performance of ‘Checo’ and Pierre Gasly in the middle of the year

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull, stated that the performance of Checo Pérez and Pierre Gasly will be compared and evaluated in the middle of the year

AUSTRIA — Senior adviser to Red Bull, Helmut Markodoes not close the doors to Pierre Gasley to reach the energy drink team by 2023, but he was forceful in pointing out that the Frenchman must first be compared in performance with the current second driver of the team, the Mexican Sergio Perez.

Helmut mentioned that gasly “He still has a contract until 2023” with the Austrian team and although he is currently competing in the B team, AlphaTauri, he acknowledged that they do not want to lose him.

“If this contract expires and we can’t offer him any chance of promotion, we will most likely lose him. We don’t want that,” the former driver told German outlet Formel1.de.

Marco commented that they have not yet started talks with Czech Perez to extend his contract until 2023, but he did say that the performance of Gasly and Checo will be evaluated in the coming months.

Sergio Pérez and Helmut Marko talking at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Getty Images

“Currently, we have a contract with Checo Pérez and we have to compare the performance of these two drivers. With Checo we still have until the middle of the year,” he said.

Even though the name of Pierre Gasley can be around again to take Checo’s place, Marko was forceful in mentioning that the Mexican has evolved and even his performance has been better than he showed at the beginning of 2021, for which he said they are happy with the one from Guadalajara.

“The car fits him better, he feels more comfortable, plus he already knows the team. We are very happy that this development has taken place,” he said.

While, Pierre Gasleypraised himself by assuring that he has been the best driver who has passed through Toro Rosso or AlphaTauri.

“Without a doubt, with the results I’ve had this year, I’m having the best season at Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri of any driver since the team started in F1. And I’m not being rewarded with going higher,” Gasly said.

“So it is true that it is sad and a bit frustrating, on the one hand, but on the other hand it is like that, they are things that are out of my hands. Unfortunately it does not depend on me,” Pierre concluded.