News

red carpet interview with Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and the cast

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

ROME – “Few directors can make these gigantic and thrilling films and understand all it takes to balance the special effects, the grandeur, the fans and, at the same time, be deeply intuitive, intelligent and emotional and bring such a personal story into the film. She is really special and she is a wonderful director“. Angelina Jolie from the red carpet of Eternals, closing film of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella Città, tells a Hot Corn what it means to her to be directed by Chloé Zhao. Together with the actress also Oscar-winning director Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and producers Victoria Alonso and Nate Moore who talked to us about Zhao’s vision and the importance of bringing to the cinema a story that speaks of inclusion and in which every spectator, even those who have never felt represented, will be able to reflect themselves.

  • RomaFF16: our special on the Rome Film Fest

The video interviews for Eternals are by Manuela Santacatterina:


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

793
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
636
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
630
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
624
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
558
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
521
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
447
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
418
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
403
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
358
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top