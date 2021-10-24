red carpet interview with Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and the cast

ROME – “Few directors can make these gigantic and thrilling films and understand all it takes to balance the special effects, the grandeur, the fans and, at the same time, be deeply intuitive, intelligent and emotional and bring such a personal story into the film. She is really special and she is a wonderful director“. Angelina Jolie from the red carpet of Eternals, closing film of the Rome Film Fest and Alice nella Città, tells a Hot Corn what it means to her to be directed by Chloé Zhao. Together with the actress also Oscar-winning director Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and producers Victoria Alonso and Nate Moore who talked to us about Zhao’s vision and the importance of bringing to the cinema a story that speaks of inclusion and in which every spectator, even those who have never felt represented, will be able to reflect themselves.

The video interviews for Eternals are by Manuela Santacatterina: