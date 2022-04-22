red carpet looks
This April 21 is celebrated Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada. MBS Special Events and Telemundo celebrate the best in music, and in no time, we finally know the winners of the big night.
Like every year, the Latin AMAs 2022 they have the presence of great celebrities, who make their first appearance on the red carpet with their best outfits and make this walk a memorable moment.
Next, we present you all the outfits of the red carpet of your favorite stars.
Adamari Lopez showed that his look so feminine was a success and shone on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2021.
andrea meza looked like a true queen on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2022. Check out the dress of the former Miss Universe and host of ‘Latinx Now!’.
Gloria Trevi She made an impact with a dress with rhinestones and a deep neckline.
Chiquis Rivera She was one of the sexiest celebrities.
Ozuna arrived at the red carpet with a look casual that highlighted your style.
Ana Jurkapresenter of ‘At Home with Telemundo’:
Jessica Carrillopresenter of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’:
Alix Asperpresenter of ‘The Hot Table’:
Rodner Figueroa, relying on the elegance of blue, he opted for this color in his outfit.
Raphael Amayawho we will soon see in the new season of ‘The Lord of the Skies’, swept his look and his big smile.
Jacky Bracamontes She gave a touch of color to the red carpet walking in this yellow dress.
Christian of the Source he is one of the presenters and relied on this attractive color for his suit.
Sofia Reyes showed off her silhouette with this outfits very bright.
Sophia Castro showed that his look feminine with an opening in the garment was a success.
Mary Becerra hit with a risky outfits.
Firm Group making his style clear as he passes through the red carpet.
Jesse & Joy they showed off with outfits coordinated in white with black.
mario cimarro and his fiancée, Broni GregusThey looked flawless.
The band 50 caliber made clear his pride for his country Mexico.
Esteban Mateus Williamsonbest known as EstemanHe wore black pants, a ruffled shirt and a yellow jacket.
Also Christina Eustace was encouraged to use the yellow color to shine on the red carpet of the awards.
black Eyed Peas They opted for a classic style.
Luis Fonsi She turned heads on the red carpet in this outfit.
Prince Royce certainly shone his touch very fashionist in pink.
The band CNCO he conquered with his charisma on the red carpet.
