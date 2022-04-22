red carpet looks

This April 21 is celebrated Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada. MBS Special Events and Telemundo celebrate the best in music, and in no time, we finally know the winners of the big night.

Like every year, the Latin AMAs 2022 they have the presence of great celebrities, who make their first appearance on the red carpet with their best outfits and make this walk a memorable moment.

Next, we present you all the outfits of the red carpet of your favorite stars.

Adamari Lopez showed that his look so feminine was a success and shone on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2021.

Adamari López on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Getty Images

andrea meza looked like a true queen on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2022. Check out the dress of the former Miss Universe and host of ‘Latinx Now!’.

Andrea Meza on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Gloria Trevi She made an impact with a dress with rhinestones and a deep neckline.

Gloria Trevi on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Chiquis Rivera She was one of the sexiest celebrities.

Chiquis Rivera on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Ozuna arrived at the red carpet with a look casual that highlighted your style.

Ozuna on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Ana Jurkapresenter of ‘At Home with Telemundo’:

Ana Jurka on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Jessica Carrillopresenter of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’:

Jessica Carrillo on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo / David Becker/Telemundo

Alix Asperpresenter of ‘The Hot Table’:

Alix Aspe on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022 Telemundo

Rodner Figueroa, relying on the elegance of blue, he opted for this color in his outfit.

Jorge Bernal on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Raphael Amayawho we will soon see in the new season of ‘The Lord of the Skies’, swept his look and his big smile.

Rafael Amaya on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Jacky Bracamontes She gave a touch of color to the red carpet walking in this yellow dress.

Jacky Bracamontes on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Christian of the Source he is one of the presenters and relied on this attractive color for his suit.

Cristián de la Fuente on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Sofia Reyes showed off her silhouette with this outfits very bright.

Sofía Reyes on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Sophia Castro showed that his look feminine with an opening in the garment was a success.

Sofía Castro on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Getty Images

Mary Becerra hit with a risky outfits.

María Becerra on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Getty Images

Firm Group making his style clear as he passes through the red carpet.

Grupo Firme on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Jesse & Joy they showed off with outfits coordinated in white with black.

Jesse & Joy on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

mario cimarro and his fiancée, Broni GregusThey looked flawless.

Mario Cimarro and Broni Gregus on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

The band 50 caliber made clear his pride for his country Mexico.

Caliber 50 on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Esteban Mateus Williamsonbest known as EstemanHe wore black pants, a ruffled shirt and a yellow jacket.

Esteman on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Also Christina Eustace was encouraged to use the yellow color to shine on the red carpet of the awards.

Cristina Eustace on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

black Eyed Peas They opted for a classic style.

Black Eyed Peas on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Luis Fonsi She turned heads on the red carpet in this outfit.

Luis Fonsi on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

Prince Royce certainly shone his touch very fashionist in pink.

Prince Royce on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Telemundo

The band CNCO he conquered with his charisma on the red carpet.

CNCO on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2022. Getty Images

