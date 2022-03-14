red carpet looks

You to London and I to Los Angeles. It could be the title of a film, but the reality is that it is the decision that many stars have had to make because this Sunday two of the most traditional and popular film and television awards ceremonies coincided on the calendar, of those of which we always say that, together with our Goya Awards, pave the way for the Oscars: the BAFTA 2022held in the British capital and the Critics Choice Awards 2022in the Californian city of Los Angeles.

In the case of the American gala, they are awarded by the Broadcast Film critics Association -with critics and specialized journalists from all over the world- and has been held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. They have been in person, with a huge red carpet in which actresses and actors such as Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Halle Berry, Kirsten Dunst, Will Smith, Mandy Moore, Juliette Lewis or Maggie Gyllenhaal among many others have shone. . Some of them like Lady Gaga, Catriona Balfe or Ariana DeBose have done “double” and we have been able to see them both in the Critics and in the BAFTAs, as events have been held on both sides of the Atlantic.

The big winners this year at the Critics have been ‘The Power of the Dog’ for best film, Jane Campion for best director also for ‘The Power of the Dog’; Will Smith as best actor for his performance in ‘King Richard’; Jessica Chastain as best actress for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’; Ariana DeBose as best supporting actress for ‘West Side Story’ and Troy Kotsur as best supporting actor for ‘CODA’.

In addition, the actress Halle Berry has been the winner of the See Her Award, a recognition given to women who are leaving their mark in the industry.