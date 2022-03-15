Red carpet: Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, appear for the first time together at the BAFTAs | People

They had been seen walking together through the streets of New York and on their respective Instagram accounts, but this Sunday Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, have taken another step in their relationship and have posed together in the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards, in London. This first official appearance in public is the presentation of the couple, whose courtship began to sound in June of last year.

The actress, who became a world star thanks to her leading role in the series stranger things and the musician’s son exchanged gestures of affection and smiles and went to the appointment together. Both chose black for his appearance at the gala: he in a cutaway, white shirt and matching bow tie; she, in a floor-length dress with a lace top and skirt and long opera gloves.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, this Sunday on the red carpet of the BAFTA awards delivered in London. TOLGA AKMEN (AFP)

Just a few weeks ago, Bongiovi shared a photo with Brown on her Instagram account on the occasion of her 18th birthday in which the interpreter appeared with long blonde hair and dressed in a blouse with a bra. Jake accompanied the image of her with a “happy birthday barbie”, to which she responded with a romantic “infinite love”. Although the exact date on which the love relationship between the two began is unknown, it was in June of last year when Jake himself published the first snapshot of both traveling in a car along with the phrase “best friends forever”. Just a few days later, that same month, the couple could be seen walking hand in hand through the streets of New York.

Before being a couple of Jake Bongiovi, born of the singer’s marriage to Dorothea Hurley, Brown dated Jacob Sartorius, singer of Chapstick, and the son of British rugby player Jason Robinson, Joseph Robinson.

Although Brown and Bongiovi captured much of the attention upon arrival at the Royal Albert Hall in London, so did other characters such as Naomi Campbell, who at 51 was once again one of the most applauded attendees. The model, like many of the celebrities, also opted for black with a long dress with a slight train and green earrings that stood out under her usual loose straight hair.

The model Naomi Campbell, upon arrival at the Royal Albert Hall. TOLGA AKMEN (AFP)

Emma Watson opted for the contrast and wore a dress with a black bodice with a V-neckline and a white skirt made of capad tulle. The actress who gave life to Hermione in the saga of Harry Potter She completed the look with spiral ankle pumps and a silver clutch bag.

Emma Watson poses at the 75th BAFTA Awards. Vianney LeCaer (AP)

The combination of a light and dark tone was also chosen by Sienna Miller, dressed in a look that referred to classic movie stars. The 40-year-old actress arrived at the gala wearing an ecru silk dress with a plunging V-neckline adorned with a diamond necklace. Miller completed her look with elbow-length black lace gloves.