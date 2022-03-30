Red carpet – Styling lessons at the Oscars 2022

Zendaya

Interesting game of metals in a styling with well-cared details, accessories in perfect symmetry and wearing a Zendaya signature on the crop top, despite being warm, she knew how to wear a cold tone such as silver, nuanced with a satin top and a makeup with sparkles of bluish green.

Timothee Chalamet

A reference of modern masculinity, dramatic and very androgynous style, wearing a Louis Vuitton look in a crop top blazer with appliqués and lace terminals in a ‘total black final outfit’. She would have been better suited to the occasion with a ‘mesh’ top if she had wanted to maintain the nude effect and thus preserve the elegance that the rug requires.

Jada Smith

Another of the most interesting visual games of the night. As we all know, the wife of actor Will Smith is suffering from drastic hair loss, so not only did she choose a flattering color within a creative dramatic style, but the length and volume of the lower part of her wardrobe are distracting. perfectly the upper area that at the moment is just what he least wants to highlight. A technique widely used in visual visagism.

Nicole Kidman

Incredible harmony! This is how I define this look where the grayish tones were the protagonists to highlight the cold and luminous trait of the actress. This styling requires a 10/10 without a doubt, and the final touch was provided by the cherry red lipstick that, together with the accessories, was responsible for making the final look shine.

Penelope Cruz

This could have been, but it wasn’t… Penelope decided to walk the catwalk in an entirely opaque and unflattering tone for her skin and hair, not to mention that the chosen silhouette reduced her stature, a set of textiles, color, cut and details that made her be center of attention, but not exactly for a good result.

Note: It is well known that when wearing halter necks, and medium or large accessories, the hair should look collected to avoid “disappearing” the neck area, which is precisely responsible for giving harmony to the upper female area.

Sophia Carson

With a retro vibe, Sofía was one of my favorites, and if we were to talk about rigorous etiquette, this look has it all: an elegant cut with rich textiles, accessories in perfect harmony, which, without bordering on the baroque, are observed in cohesion. with the look. The impeccable hairstyle and makeup that every ‘glam diva’ would wear on a night like she is.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen being Kristen’s, the most recent figure of the rock and roll look has done it once again, and although it must be admitted, she looks “interesting”, it must also be said: she broke all the possible existing rules in the dress code! but, in the end, who is more “reckless” than a rock star? She wasn’t my big favorite, but she gets points for originality.

Serena Williams

Surprised and in a good way. The athlete wears a very interesting design in a pink tone (very trendy) in pleated fabric with black flower appliqués on a fairly pronounced neckline, honoring her seductive trait. The details were up to the event: minimalist hairstyle, harmonious accessories and gloves.

The gloves were my favorite part; accepted in the dress code and ideal for the look.

Jessica Chastainy

If I had to mention the best coded of this year, it would be without a doubt this beautiful redhead. In her carpet look, she managed, with a good strategy, to connect the color of her hair with the metal tone of the upper part of her dress, creating an effect of softness and lightness, with the rose gold of the lower part being the surprise effect. I loved it ! She would have preferred the accessories in a shade similar to the dress, the three shades of metal is a lot of information.

At the after party she wore emerald green, a color that flatters her skin tone and that, with nude makeup and little information on her hair, made the dress take center stage with unparalleled elegance, despite the play on textures.

Cole Sprouse

In the masculine looks I loved this boy. He managed to get into fashion without losing the trait of masculinity; wearing a suit in a “uniform floral print” effect with blue-violet gradients. He showed once again that there are other successful looks beyond the typical black suit.

PS: The tones of the suit connect perfectly with your eye color, a great #MustDo if you want to look harmonious in the look.

Kirsten Dunst

A good example that all the elements must be consistent with each other, here we see an ideal color, super flattering in a terribly old-fashioned model thanks to the game of cut and textile, low level of details, lack of care in the final look and a hairstyle with very low harmony on the dress.

Beyoncé

Impossible not to mention her, Beyonce being Beyonce: a monochromatic yellow look with elegant dramatic details typical of the artist, who on this occasion leaves aside the seductive style to show us an eclectic look that unites the modern with the retro in a seasonal color and with eye-catching accessories, but well highlighted thanks to a minimalist-looking hairstyle.

The dress perfectly accentuates the waist, but this is slightly overshadowed by having the same color throughout its composition and by the rigorous textile of the cape.

pastel looks

Dakota Johnson. Kodi Smit-McPhee. Lily James. Zoë Kravitz.

Flattering for some, not so much for others, the pastel tones were the main protagonists of the night, a marked trend and that more than one decided to wear this great night.