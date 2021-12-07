Red Cross, Rocca (Cri-Ifrc) met with Putin

The president of the Italian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (Ifrc), Francesco Rocca, met the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

During the meeting, President Rocca brought to the attention of the Russian leader the priorities and humanitarian challenges underway such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair distribution of vaccines, the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland and how to strengthen support for the Russian Red Cross and the key role of local actors in responding to emergencies.

“It is essential to involve world leaders in humanitarian discussions, especially at this time when the pandemic is affecting every country in the world – he said – We know that the Russian Federation is a key player capable of influencing the global agenda: here why it was so important to have this meeting with President Putin. It was a constructive discussion on common humanitarian priorities and challenges “.

“I want to thank President Putin for his commitment to obtain fairness in the distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19, to support the work of the Red Cross with migrants and to support our Russian sister – underlined Rocca – Local actors , like the Russian Red Cross, they know the culture, speak the language and enjoy the trust of their communities. ”

“During the pandemic, given the travel bans and restrictions, trained local actors such as our National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies proved to be fundamental to save more lives and reach the most vulnerable people – he concluded -. Ifrc is working together with the Russian Red Cross to increase the reach and impact of humanitarian work at the local level “.