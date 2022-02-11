Red Dead Redemption 2, after 300 hours a player makes a grisly discovery

Red Dead Redemption 2 it’s a really huge game, so much so that after several runs and dozens of hours of gameplay, some players still run into surprises and curiosities previously escaped.

In a greater way than the first and in any case extraordinary Red Dead Redemptionthe open world sequel set in the Far West is a title full of things to do and see.

After all, we are talking about a game world so huge and vast, that it is really difficult to say that we have explored it all in every corner.

While some players have therefore stumbled upon truly unique crazy horses, others have now unearthed a truly strange and mysterious (and at times truly macabre).

Street Reddita player of Red Dead Redemption 2 it has in fact crossed on its path what would seem to be a real one skeleton of enormous proportions.

After seeing what appear to be animal remains, some users have speculated that it may even be a dinosaur of the Far West, although the solution is actually quite simpler and less imaginative.

A little below, however, you will find a shot of this mysterious skeleton, unearthed later over 300 hours of gameplay.

So what is the solution to the mystery? In fact, one user points out that it is a whale skeletonabandoned in a desert that once could easily have been a vast ocean.

Certainly, finding such large and atypical remains in his path was certainly a surprise for the player in question, something he will not forget so easily.

Again regarding the oddities of Red Dead Redemption 2the ability to embark on out of the ordinary businesses it often goes hand in hand with a great deal of bad luck.

Finally, you saw that one fan enjoyed recreating an isometric version of RDR2with a truly surprising result?