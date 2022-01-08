Red Dead Redemption 2, fans are furious after the latest update

R.and Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular Rockstar games ever, as much as its multiplayer sector, that is Red Dead Online.

Compared to the first and unforgettable Red Dead Redemption, the sequel to the western-tinged open world has in fact created a real community of very passionate online players.

This is also because Arthur Morgan’s adventure is still so beautiful to see, that no one denies another ride through the wilderness.

Now, as also reported by Eurogamer.net, the latest update from Red Dead Online apparently it didn’t go down to the players.

Rockstar has in fact shared an update for the new year, which includes experience bonuses and a handful of other extras, especially for events known as A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms and Gang Hideouts.

Apparently, however, most of the players remained deeply disappointed by the lack of other additions for the online multiplayer game, especially compared to what we saw with the “big brother” Grand Theft Auto Online, graced by contents of a very different depth.

Start off the new year with bonuses on A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts and more, all month long in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/abyoHam2vX pic.twitter.com/OfuzH9igx3 – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 6, 2022

The hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline it then suddenly became a trend, with fans eager to get Rockstar to release more content for RDO.

“Two years of nonsense from Rockstar. He just doesn’t care anymore, the care and love for Red Dead Redemption 2 have long since disappeared. Now the focus is all on GTA 5, what a disappointment “ , wrote an enraged fan about Twitter.

It’s still, “Three years of abandoning Red Dead Online in favor of an eight-year-old, obsolete game like GTA Online. Red Dead Online was left to rot by Rockstar’s incompetence and inability to listen to their community “.

We’ll see if this “outcry” will serve to spur the Big R to release new content of a certain depth in this 2022 in western sauce.

In the meantime, the game’s singleplayer campaign continues to give satisfactions – especially graphics – as a breathtaking detail linked to the explosions, capable of rendering RDR2 technically still at the forefront.

But not only that: you have also read that a player has noticed a truly surprising detail related to an NPC from the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Finally, someone brought to the attention of fans the perfect actor to take on the role of Arthur Morgan in a live-action of the Rockstar masterpiece.