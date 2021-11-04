Red Dead Redemption 2, here is the “DLC” Undead Nightmare (with a limit)

Despite Red Dead Redemption 2 proved to be a huge success with audiences and critics alike, fans were disappointed to see that Rockstar Games never wanted to make any DLC for expand the single player adventure.

A frustration also caused by the fact that many fans expected to see it revived Undead Nightmare, the popular expansion of the former Red Dead Redemption: after having made the accounts of reality, there are those who have decided to build this DLC yourself, making a unique version for the second chapter.

THE personages of the western title have been particularly popular with the community and are often the subject of strong debates, such as the one that tried to establish who was the strongest between Arthur and Charles.

The community also wanted to celebrate Halloween with a fun themed video: although the party is already over, i scary moments may not be finished.

If console players have indeed had the opportunity to play Undead Nightmare, the same thing cannot be said for PC users: we remember in fact that Red Dead Redemption it was never officially launched on platforms other than PlayStation and Xbox.

For this reason, as reported by PCGamesN, modders Dick Hertz and Eki have decided to create a real new version of the DLC, compatible with Red Dead Redemption 2, entitled Undead Nightmares 2 – Origins.

The mod will therefore bring the epidemic to the entire game world: the different cities of the Rockstar Games western masterpiece will suddenly be invaded by zombies, which will force the inhabitants to hide in their apartments while the police will try to remove them.

To further help narrate the new atmosphere experienced in the game, the authors added one disturbing music, as well as allowing the protagonist to dressing up as a zombie too.

YouTuber Quarantine Gamer published a video showing the mod in action: you can admire it in detail below.

The Halloween party is now over, but that doesn’t mean that users can’t continue to have fun with the zombies: especially considering that Rockstar Games has decided to not accept requests of its fans in this sense.

If you want to try transforming too Red Dead Redemption 2 in a western horror, all you have to do is go to the official page on NexusMods and follow the instructions. Of course, this means that PC players only will be able to take advantage of the new Undead Nightmare: console players will have to wait and hope that Rockstar decides to make “official»The DLC.

The protagonist Arthur, however, was not only imagined in the guise of a zombie: there are those who in fact wanted to imagine the protagonist in a female version.

At the same time, fans also got to find out what Arthur, John and the other protagonists would have looked like when they were older.

Who knows if with this mod users will be able to create spectacular moments, like when the protagonist took revenge on the deathbed of his opponent.