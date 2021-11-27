Red Dead Redemption 2 is now on the verge of next-gen photorealism

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular Rockstar games ever, second perhaps only to the franchise Grand Theft Auto.

As much as the first is unforgettable Red Dead Redemption, the sequel to the western-tinged open world is still much loved today by a legion of players, ready to ride the wilderness again.

A love, the one towards RDR2, which prompted some enthusiasts to create the DLC themselves Undead Nightmare 2, an unofficial sequel to the downloadable content of the original chapter.

Not to mention that Arthur Morgan’s adventure is still so beautiful to look at, that now someone seems to have taken the game to an even higher level of graphics.

As also reported by Wccftech, the German modder Digital Dreams has decided to release a new video that shows the game at a resolution of 8K.

In the video, which can be viewed a little further down, we can in fact admire Red Dead Redemption 2 while it is being performed with the settings at maximum and with the Beyond all Limits ray tracing ReShade preset.

Find the final result, really on the edge of photorealism, in the player below.

We remind you that, at the time of writing, Rockstar has not yet confirmed that it wants to update its title set in the Far West with an official next-gen upgradealthough hope is always the last to die.

In the meantime, the same community of fans has tried in recent weeks to establish who was the strongest between Arthur and Charles, with decidedly unexpected results.

But not only that: you have also read that the publisher Take-Two may have suggested the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 3, although at the moment it is only an unconfirmed indiscretion in an official capacity?