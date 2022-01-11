Tech

Red Dead Redemption 2, next-gen patch in 2022 and remaster of the first chapter: the rumor

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

After reaching 39 million copies sold in November last year, Red Dead Redemption 2 may receive a next-gen patch over the next few months, if the rumors spread by the insider AccountNGT prove to be well founded.

According to what reveals the leaker, who in the past has anticipated correct information on Star Wars Eclipse, Rockstar Games would be working on a next-gen patch to be published on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The announcement is expected to come in the course of 2022, but it is unclear when the upgrade could actually be launched.

Although it is not very clear, the twitter that we have reported at the bottom also seems to confirm that the software house of Take-Two Interactive is carrying out a remastering project of the first chapter of Red Dead Redemption. The rumor concerning the remake of John Marston’s western adventure has been circulating for several months, however to date there is little evidence that can confirm the existence of the project. For this reason, we recommend that you take the reports with a grain of salt, pending any official announcements.

Those on Red Dead Redemption could turn out to be side works for Rockstar, which is in all likelihood mainly focusing on GTA VI, of which we unfortunately have no news yet, except through the numerous rumors that have been going on without stopping for several months.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Check out the Play Store, Google is giving away 1 euro of credit for purchases

December 2, 2021

Kill the Justice League, gameplay trailer at the 2021 Game Awards – Nerd4.life

December 10, 2021

Battlefield 2042, many PC players speak of a game full of bugs and incomplete – Nerd4.life

November 14, 2021

Alfa Romeo: Learned reveals future innovations to the Germans

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button