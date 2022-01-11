Red Dead Redemption 2, next-gen patch in 2022 and remaster of the first chapter: the rumor

After reaching 39 million copies sold in November last year, Red Dead Redemption 2 may receive a next-gen patch over the next few months, if the rumors spread by the insider AccountNGT prove to be well founded.

According to what reveals the leaker, who in the past has anticipated correct information on Star Wars Eclipse, Rockstar Games would be working on a next-gen patch to be published on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The announcement is expected to come in the course of 2022, but it is unclear when the upgrade could actually be launched.

Although it is not very clear, the twitter that we have reported at the bottom also seems to confirm that the software house of Take-Two Interactive is carrying out a remastering project of the first chapter of Red Dead Redemption. The rumor concerning the remake of John Marston’s western adventure has been circulating for several months, however to date there is little evidence that can confirm the existence of the project. For this reason, we recommend that you take the reports with a grain of salt, pending any official announcements.

Those on Red Dead Redemption could turn out to be side works for Rockstar, which is in all likelihood mainly focusing on GTA VI, of which we unfortunately have no news yet, except through the numerous rumors that have been going on without stopping for several months.