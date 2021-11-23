Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by a Rockstar Games developer? – Multiplayer.it

Red Dead Redemption 3 would already be in development for some time, according to what is reported by some sources starting from an alleged information present on a LinkedIn profile of one Rockstar Games developer.

The matter is somewhat suspicious: the SproutWired site reports having found this LinkedIn profile of a programmer specializing in artificial intelligence within Rockstar Games, complete with screenshots in which, in the profile, a mysterious “RDR3” is mentioned, which would make one think of Red Dead Redemption 3.

However, there is no mention of the programmer’s name or a direct link to that profile, so it becomes difficult to verify what it is.

The alleged LinkedIn profile of a Rockstar Games program referring to Red Dead Redemption 3

The image could be counterfeit, or simply the initials “RDR3” it could be a mistake, in any case we report the issue and the accompanying image above, pending any developments.

According to the alleged resume, the developer has been employed at Rockstar Games since 2014 as Lead AI and Gameplay Programmer, and would deal with various things including artificial intelligence, management of “vehicles” and more, all in the development of “RDR3”.

Recently, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two, referred to Red Dead Redemption as a series to continue, but this is somewhat established, however there is no official information about it. In recent months we have learned that Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached 38 million copies, and that a remaster of the original chapter will only be made if those of GTA are successful.