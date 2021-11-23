Tech

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by a Rockstar Games developer? – Multiplayer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Red Dead Redemption 3 would already be in development for some time, according to what is reported by some sources starting from an alleged information present on a LinkedIn profile of one Rockstar Games developer.

The matter is somewhat suspicious: the SproutWired site reports having found this LinkedIn profile of a programmer specializing in artificial intelligence within Rockstar Games, complete with screenshots in which, in the profile, a mysterious “RDR3” is mentioned, which would make one think of Red Dead Redemption 3.

However, there is no mention of the programmer’s name or a direct link to that profile, so it becomes difficult to verify what it is.

The alleged LinkedIn profile of a Rockstar Games program referring to Red Dead Redemption 3

The alleged LinkedIn profile of a Rockstar Games program referring to Red Dead Redemption 3

The image could be counterfeit, or simply the initials “RDR3” it could be a mistake, in any case we report the issue and the accompanying image above, pending any developments.

According to the alleged resume, the developer has been employed at Rockstar Games since 2014 as Lead AI and Gameplay Programmer, and would deal with various things including artificial intelligence, management of “vehicles” and more, all in the development of “RDR3”.

Recently, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two, referred to Red Dead Redemption as a series to continue, but this is somewhat established, however there is no official information about it. In recent months we have learned that Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached 38 million copies, and that a remaster of the original chapter will only be made if those of GTA are successful.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Few people know that WhatsApp collects all this information about us but there is a way to know which ones

1 week ago

MacOS Monterey breaks older Macs? Various bricks reported after the update – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

“We have to postpone our game”

2 weeks ago

God of War for PC will support AMD FSR in addition to Nvdia DLSS and Reflex – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button