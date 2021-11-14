Red Dead Redemption 3 has been in development for two years: leak or simple error?

On the sidelines of the chaos generated by the more than complex debut of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on the gaming market, a sighting made by the community generates further frenzy around the activities of Rockstar Games.

But what exactly is this ferment due to? Well, at the center of attention we find none other than a reference to an alleged Red Dead Redemption 3, spotted on the profile LinkedIn of an employee of the software house. Specifically, the Lead AI Programmer Simon Parr, part of the Rockstar Games staff for over seven years, declares on his professional profile that he can boast “two years of experience driving the vehicle AI team over the course of development of RDR3 and other projects“.

Simon Parr goes on to say that he contributed to the development of the following games already released: GTA V Next Gen, GTA V: Heist and Red Dead Redemption 2. Among the positions held by the programmer, we find the roles of AI Programmer, between 2014 and 2016, Senior AI Programmer, between 2016 and 2018, and finally Lead AI Programmer, position assumed in 2019 and currently still active. We remind you that 2018 coincides with the year of publication of Red Dead Redemption 2: work on a Red Dead Redemption 3?

An eventuality that cannot be ruled out a priori, but which at the moment does not find any official confirmation. Taking every precaution, one could even hypothesize a simple typo in the expression “RDR3“, even if the time references indicated by Simon Parr seem to coincide with the launch in 2019 of a new project at Rockstar Games. We just have to wait to find out more!