Red Devils’ clear warning to Cristiano Ronaldo over his situation

For several days, rumors have been swirling around Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular way. The Portuguese Manchester United star finds himself embroiled at the center of exit rumours. The Portuguese would have doubts about his future in Manchester, which will not play in the Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo warned, out of the question to miss the pre-season

For the past few days, several major clubs have therefore been announced on the trail of the Portuguese, from Chelsea to Bayern Munich via Naples or Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United, however, seem unwilling to let go of their debt.

According to information from the Mirror, this is manifested by a first strong decision communicated to the Portuguese star. According to the Mirror, even if Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave the English club, Manchester United let CR7 know that he was expected to resume this week and the pre-season tour despite the rumors surrounding him on his future. Manchester United therefore seems determined to tighten the screw on this file.

