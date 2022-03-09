Red Discovery sought help from Dicat and a telephone technician

Both the United States and the Dominican authorities do not specify when the electronic fraud scheme began through call centers (call center) clandestine, but the investigation of the crime began in mid-2020, when a live broadcast of one of those involved in the discovery network warned the management of large sums of money in people with a low economic profile.

With the technique of spoofing, The network managed to extort US citizens over 60 years of age for an indefinite period of time, until the aggrieved in communication with the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic requested international cooperation to find those responsible for the scams.

The Public Ministry reports that, through the telephone interceptions of one of the ringleaders of the network, Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz (Dariman and/or Dari)determined that the network received help from the technical of a telephone company and members of the High Technology Crime and Crime Investigation Department (say) to shelter the illicit scheme at a peak time for the fraudulent scheme.

The investigation began in July 2020 and by October the Americans had taken measures to prevent extortion, Darimán realized it and requested the services of the co-defendant Ángel de Jesús Jiménez Durán, a telephone technician, the file establishes.

In a telephone conversation intercepted by the Attorney General’s Office, Darimán tells Jiménez Durán that he has problems with IP addresses, to which he replies that “The Americans are blocking his IPs because he is doing something and they know it.”

Expressing the diagnosis of the problem to the ringleader was the icebreaker for the start of the technician’s participation in the fraudulent scheme. To counter the block Jiménez Durán installed a VPN for him (virtual private network) to change the IP address of another country, in return Darimán promised him a good reward.

On the other hand, the file ensures that the network managed to raise large sums of money and possess expensive furniture and real estate, high-end vehicles, jewelry, among others. Due to his economic prosperity, the leader expressed his interest in the last quarter of 2020 to have a link in say to allow you to protect your business. This is why he asks his brother, the co-defendant José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, to manage that contact: “he tells him that they already have another level economically and therefore they must take care of themselves and think beyond the current moment in which they live,” reads the proceedings.

According to the 298-page file, Darimán alludes to the fact that this contact would be made through one of the chiefs of the say In the city of santiagowho was the one who helped him get out of the situation he had in the Homicide Department for having shot three times at a person who refused to pay him money.

The Public Ministry does not specify the name of the agent or agents of the say who allegedly helped Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz (Dariman and/or Dari) in his fraudulent scheme.

About the Dariman

The Public Ministry mentions 111 times Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz alias “Darimán or Dari” in his 298-page file. Designated as the ringleader of the network of scams, Darimán was He attributes the dispossession of pension funds to hundreds of US citizens.

Along with the co-defendant Pablo Miguel Balbuena (a) Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla, Darimán was the operating arm of the network and owner of most of the call centers raided by Operation Discovery last week.

The Public Ministry requests preventive detention against him and the other 37 members of the network, and that the case be declared complex. The precautionary measure hearing for the accused was set for next Monday, March 14, at the Court of Permanent Attention of the Palace of Justice of Santiago at 11:00 in the morning.