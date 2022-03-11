Red exemplifies what the process of growing up to find the true self is like – Spoiler Time

Throughout the history of cinema one of the most repeated stories are the coming of age, a genre that shows the growth, rather than physically, personally, of the protagonist or various characters in question. One of the clear examples of this type of production is The Breakfast Club; others would come later like super bad or book smart. The latter serves as a reference for Turning Red (Red)the new movie pixarwhich has premiered in Disney+. Like the movie directed by Olivia Wilde, the new animated film has a female director Domee Shi (Beam) and a group of women behind the production whose central focus is the character of Meia thirteen-year-old girl who lives in the city of toronto, Canada. The plot is set in the early 2000swhen Mei share a friendship with Priya, abby and Miriamgirls her age who are in high school and who have in common an inordinate love for 4*TOWNa boy band which reminds Backstreet Boys or N*SYNC. But apart from that friendship, Mei She is a very responsible daughter who has obeyed the strict order that her bark, minghas imposed on her, which is why sometimes her friends do not understand why she behaves that way and tend to classify her as boring. The encounter with a boy will start to unleash in Mei a series of emotions that she does not recognize and that will lead her to have a conflict with her mother, which will cause her to transform into a red panda, without knowing that this is a family curse that has been inherited for generations to the women of his family. Along with her parents and her friends Mei She will try to take stock of her new life that will make her deal with the drama of adolescence and try to reach a key point to get rid of the red panda, without knowing that this will be a path of growth to find herself.

One more time pixar explores again the theme of the changes they face when growing up, a characteristic that has been present in his filmography, toy story and Luca are an example of it. This time she does it from a feminine perspective, as she had previously done with brave. While it’s something we’ve seen before, refreshing the topic by placing it within the Canadian society of 20 years behind, showing a young woman from a family of Chinese descent, with stricter customs, who develops in a Western society: all this context serves to go further and talk about how growth drives the search for our being, finding who we are in life and beginning to form our own path. The film successfully portrays the friendship of the four young women who are true friends through thick and thin. Leave behind the already established models where a group of women is always criticizing others badly, to show that sometimes you can “talk bad” as part of an objective issue of wanting the other person to accept their mistakes and manage to work on them. to make a positive change in life. And also, through the figure of the red panda, an analogy is made about the hard process of puberty, which is an issue that has bothered the girls who go through this stage and the mothers who have to face it with them. in an unnatural way.

About the process of growing up, Domee Shi and Julie Choco-writers of the story, managed not only to show the harsh stage of adolescence, but also to address the process of parents, in this particular case of mingthe mother of Meiseeing her daughter go through that stage, and rediscovering those thoughts and experiences that tormented her during that same time years ago. The red panda signifies the transformation to which we often refuse for fear of growing up at any time in life, causing the story to come to an end where Mei find your true self in an emotional way, as well pixar knows how to do it. Story and script aside, the animation is something that pleasantly surprised me. It is full of colors, demonstrating this idyllic life that is lived in preadolescence, a stage that nobody imagines what it will face later. In addition to noticing the inspiration of Eastern productions, since many times it borrows elements from anime (I know it’s Japanese and not Chinese) to emphasize the emotions of the characters we see on screen. That gives it freshness and appeals to connect with another type of audience that likes to consume more content from the East.

In conclusion, I must confess that Turning Red (Red) It was a film from which little expected and ended up becoming a pleasant surprise to be able to combine such deep themes in such a fun and emotional way as the final product. What a way to place a story in the past with a lot of resonance in the present. And be careful, although it is a story with a very feminine charge, it achieves a connection with anyone who decides to give it a chance, regardless of their gender. Adults will see reflected the hard and necessary process of burning the ships in adolescence.