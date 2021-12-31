Red eye, the symptom we never control

When we discover that we have a red eye, we may be faced with a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which a doctor can easily diagnose.

The conjunctiva, or membrane that covers the white of one eye, has many blood vessels that can rupture.

One symptom to check: red eye

With the term subconjunctival hemorrhage we define a broken blood vessel on the surface of the eye. The conjunctiva is the transparent membrane which lines the inside of the eyelid and covers the white of the eye.

It is a membrane that has numerous tiny blood vessels that can be ruptured very easily. Once a rupture occurs, blood can drain under the conjunctiva, much to the point turn bright red, part of the white of the eye.

Looking at these red spots caused bysubconjunctival hemorrhage, they can be frightening. This is quite common in older people, however it can occur at any age.

As for most cases, it is a bleeding that it does not cause any symptoms and does not require special care.

What are the causes of red eye

Most often subconjunctival hemorrhage it has no known cause. There are some events and conditions that can cause the blood vessels of the eye to rupture. Among these we can find:

making an effort (such as when coughing, sneezing, or while using the toilet)

head or eye injuries,

head or eye injuries, eye infections,

excessive rubbing of the eye,

contact lenses,

some medications (including blood thinners and a drug called interferon).

Symptoms of subconjunctival hemorrhage

Other than the red spot, no other symptoms are associated with subconjunctival hemorrhage. It does not appear to be painful and does not affect vision. Often you only realize you have it after you look in the mirror.

How it is treated

Since most of the blood vessels ruptured heals in two weeks, does not require any treatment, although larger areas need more time to regress. The artificial tears (eye drops), to relieve eye irritation.

It is necessary talk to your doctor if there is also a painful syndrome along with redness of the eyes. This could indicate more serious conditions, such as a hyphema (collection of blood in front of the colored part of the eye). In which case a doctor could test you to try to identify a cause related to blood clotting such as haemophilia or other.