Red eyes? Attention we may have a problem

It often happens that our eyes are red. We must never underestimate this aspect and turn to a doctor who will be able to analyze any aspects of our ocular health.

So if we often have Red eyes there could be various causes that should not be dismissed. We don’t think redness in our eyes is normal, absolutely. It can also hide something very important that concerns our health.

Let’s analyze together what often hides behind us red eyes.

What are the causes of a red eye.

According to some studies conducted, when there are eye infections or irritation the blood vessels of the eye they dilate and create the very redness that appears. It happens when gods occur trauma or when something enters the eye.

If we think that it is something passing that we can cure ourselves, perhaps with the help of eye drops or other, on the other hand there could also be a risk of glaucoma, which deserves an urgent medical consultation.

The red appearance of the eye is caused precisely by an inflammation of the outer membrane of the eye. Real therapies need to be done.

Another pathology that causes red eyes is conjunctivitis among the symptoms there are itching and burning. There can also be one bacterial conjunctivitis and then in that case you have to use antibiotics.

Another consequence of this ocular redness is an inflammation of the edge of the eyelid often of bacterial origin. The cure involves the use of antibiotic eye drops and ointments.

Also an’inflammation of the cornea it is at the base of red eyes. There may be various factors that have also determined it contact lenses with bacteria, or a virus.

So never underestimate when you have them red eyes. While it may be momentary discomfort dictated by tiredness, or an allergy or too violent exposure to light sources and therefore you can treat it all with drugs. On the other hand, there may be behind them much more serious pathologies who need a medical consultation, especially ophthalmology and especially the use of much more important drugs to eliminate the risk of eyeball degeneration.

“Red eye is obviously a very complex subject. There are several causes of red eyes. Not an easy question to answer. Most of the time, however, these are dry eyes. But it can also be glaucoma or inflammation “, this is the declaration of Michael Preckel, who has been dealing with eye health for a long time being Area Sales Manager / Shareholder bei iRIS EYE GmbH Ahaus, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

