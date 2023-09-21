Red Ginseng Oil is a Safe and Effective Solution for Improving Prostate Hyperplasia

A recent study conducted by Professor Kim Se Woong of the Department of Urology at St. Mary’s Hospital, Seoul in collaboration with Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) found that red ginseng oil is a safe and effective solution for improving prostatic hyperplasia . This groundbreaking research, published in the August issue of “The World Journal of Men’s Health,” highlights the potential benefits of red ginseng oil extracted from Jang Kwan Jang’s RXGIN in the treatment of this condition.

The joint research team conducted a clinical trial on 88 men aged 40 years or older suffering from prostatic hyperplasia. Participants took two 500 mg capsules of Jang Kwan Jang red ginseng oil (RXGIN) once daily for 12 consecutive weeks. The team measured changes in the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) to assess the effectiveness of the treatment.

The results showed that the group that consumed red ginseng oil saw a significant improvement of 50.5% in IPSS compared to a 3.7% improvement in the control group. Among the subscales, significant improvements were observed in urinary urgency, urinary frequency, urinary hesitation, residual urine, obstructed urine flow, nocturia, weak urine flow, and life satisfaction.

Professor Kim explained: “We found that red ginseng oil not only significantly improved the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), but also improved dysfunction, which is a side effect of existing treatments for BPH.” This finding is important because it shows that red ginseng oil provides a safe and effective approach to treating prostatic hyperplasia without adverse reactions.

Prostatic hyperplasia, also known as an enlarged prostate, is a common condition in men as they age. This can lead to urinary symptoms such as urgency, frequency, hesitation, weak urine stream and nocturia. Current treatments for prostatic hyperplasia can have side effects, so the discovery of red ginseng oil as a safe and effective alternative is promising for those seeking relief from these symptoms.

Source:

– KGC (Korea Ginseng Corporation)