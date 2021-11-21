Red Hair, all the shades chosen by the stars

Blond and brown in all their shades dominate in the choices of the most popular influencers which not by chance dictate different trends on social networks and beyond. Yet if the two nuances are among those that are usually discussed in recent times, red has also made its way into the world of fashion as a different and anomalous color and for a long time not considered fashionable.

Red can have various shades and it is from overseas thanks to the choice of some young stars in sight that it has found a place of honor in the world of the hair stylist, so much so that it is emulated and an inspiration for new looks.. The desire to change of some VIPs passes right through the red that revolutionizes the hair but also the public image surprising the followers for the sometimes risky choice. But what are the coolest shades of stars? Here is where you can be inspired to be fashionable and trendy but above all to understand if red in all its chrome is the right choice.

Among the most beautiful reds there is certainly Nicole Kidman, sometimes rebellious and in other cases sophisticated and elegant, she has always appeared natural and beautiful and certainly hers is the most imitated shade: for professionals, the shade tending to pink is definitely easy chic and it was baptized with the name of hair color golden peach. They are adorable and a decidedly cooler red than Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain of an iconic copper.

Icons made in Italy with hair reds: from Cristiana Capotondi to Miriam Leone

Even the Italian panorama of the star system emerges very glamorous red-haired stars. From Cristiana Capotondi successful actress, very often football commentator Miriam Leone ex Miss Italy and eclectic artist, red has often dominated in their stylistic choices.

Surely different also in the image, Capotondi has always focused on natural coppery reflections while Leone has tended to opt for the pinkish blond even if for script requirements she has changed color very often. What is certain is that the most coveted and very lively red as well as sensual is the one sported by Bella Thorne.