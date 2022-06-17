Red-handed: Gerard Piqué is captured with the young woman who caused his breakup with Shakira

Since Gerard Piqué and Shakira announced their separation endless rumors have not stopped circulating about the reasons that would have caused their breakup, After a decade of coexistence and two children in common. Until now, the ones that sounded the loudest pointed to a alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer.

This theory would have been confirmed now that the Catalan player was surprised with the 22-year-old with which he has been linked in recent days and which would have played a key role in the deterioration of his relationship with the Colombian singer. According to information released by the Mamarazzis podcast, from El Periódico de Catalunya, the FC Barcelona defender was last Thursday morning in a coastal town with her “special friend”a young blonde who at the moment is only identified with the initial C.

The couple He was seen in Piqué’s car “in an accomplice and affectionate attitude”. At the moment, little, or rather nothing, is known about his companion; beyond, apparently, worked in the exclusive cocktail bar La Traviesa in Barcelona. However, once his identity came to light, he resigned from his employment.

“Her environment wants to protect her. Pique, too.”, point from the aforementioned medium. “We don’t know the nature of this relationship, but we do know that it is important enough to the player that they are not seen together. This makes us think that this relationship would continue. Also, it would be more special than we originally thought.

You can also read:

– Unusual: seer predicts that Gerard Piqué impregnated the young woman with whom he cheated on Shakira [Video]

– What did Gerard Piqué and Shakira do together in the Czech Republic?

– “The club is next to Piqué”: Barcelona president “fixes” his position on the separation from Shakira

– The soap opera is complicated! Gerard Piqué’s ex premieres series about his life