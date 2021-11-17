Red, in the new trailer the song by Billie Eilish and Finneas

The classic problems of adolescence and a cumbersome and ‘bestial’ secret to keep are at the center of the new Disney and Pixar Red animated films (Turning Red). The film is directed and written by Domee Shi, which gave us the highly acclaimed Academy Award-winning short film Bao. The short focused on the life of a mother who suffers from the distance of her loved ones but suddenly has a new chance to be a mother.

According to director Domee Shi, when setting the story of a 13-year-old girl in the early 2000s, it is almost mandatory to include a boy band. “We needed our protagonist Mei to be obsessed with something her mom wouldn’t approve of”Says Shi. “Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for many girls of that age. The boys were all very nice, polite, tender and loving, and they managed to bring the girls and their best friends together. Also, I thought it would be very cool to create an animated boy band“.

RED, IN THE FILM THE SONGS OF BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS

The animated feature introduces the beloved boy band of the 4 * Town film, the first of the Pixar world. Filmmakers turned to Grammy-winning songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas to write the fictional band’s songs, three in total, including the song Nobody Like U featured in the new trailer.

“When we started thinking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, before they won numerous Grammys, we could see how they had the pulse of the situation.. We were big fans. We met them and proposed this crazy idea of ​​a boy band to them, asking if they would be interested in writing and producing the songs. And they were!“,” Said producer Lindsey Collins. Swedish Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) signs the soundtrack of Red. “I’ve been a fan of his for some time”Shi said. “We were attracted by his versatility: he is a composer, but he also produces pop music. We knew it would help us create a unique style“.

RED, THE STORY

The Disney and Pixar movies Red stars Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Ming, is protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter – an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her. And as if the changes in his interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever he gets too excited (which basically means ALWAYS), he transforms into a giant red panda!

RED, THE TRAILER