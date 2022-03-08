Red light chat with the 11-year-old girl to have intimate photos of her: a 34-year-old is on trial

BELLUNO – «You are really very beautiful», «I like you so much, I want you», «You have a sexy voice». The sentences that an adult man addressed to an 11-year-old girl through chat on a mobile phone were of this tenor. Words that would have had the purpose of obtaining risque photographs from the minor. A terrible story that came to light when the minor confided in her mother that she immediately turned to the carabinieri. This is how those who were hiding behind those messages were unmasked: he is an Agordino born in 1988 who ended up in the bar for soliciting a minor in relation to child pornography. A very heavy crime, which the man would not have been able to consume: the attempt is contested and that is why the 34-year-old will get away with public utility works.

THE ACCUSATION

The affair arrived yesterday morning at the Court in Belluno. The facts disputed to the Agordino date back to the pre-pandemic period: between October 2019 and February 2020. The man had managed to contact the girl via whatsapp. Both live in the same municipality of Agordino and it is not known how they came into contact, if there were stalking out of school or anything else. In any case, the predator through messaging begins to weave its web. He sends out phrases that wouldn’t even be used in one of the most shameless courtships between adults. According to the accusatory system, everything was aimed at obtaining intimate photos of the child. «It turns out that if I come we will make love», he wrote her calling her «puppy», «nanny» and other diminutives «to the evident aim – according to the Prosecutor’s Office – to gain her trust». And the charge continues: “she enticed the minor by foreshadowing the intention of receiving from the latter self-produced images that took her back in an intimate attitude”. He would not have succeeded and thus avoided even more serious charges ranging from possession of child pornography to revenge porn.



THE DEFENCE

The 34-year-old Agordino is defended by the lawyer Simona Ianese, who has obtained for his client the “test”, that is the procedure that allows you to suspend the trial and extinguish the crime, after a path of socially useful work. But yesterday in the courtroom, with the prosecutor Simone Marcon and the lawyer Ianese, there was a simple postponement: in fact, the work program and the number of hours that the accused must have had not yet arrived from the office in charge of Venice to pay his debt to the company. The offended party not constituted in the proceedings is the child, represented by the mother who exercises authority.