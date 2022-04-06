Red lipstick as eyeliner, the new beauty trend that networks love – Revista Para Ti

Although it is a risky proposition, a great result can be achieved if applied in the right way. In this note we tell you all the tricks.

One of the most revered characteristics of a cosmetic today is its multifunctionality: we all seek good resultsyes and also practicality (for example, so as not to have to go around with our necessaire exploded with things) with what, if a lipstick can become an eyeliner, welcome.

Red-lined eyes have been a trend for some time, just as the famous show it on the red carpets and on the networks as well. The idea spread like wildfire among beauty influencers and today it is one of the most sought after on platforms.

You can create a “vamp” look by doing a two-tone liner in which black and red are combined to add drama, but without being too busy.

In intense red and as the only detail, it is one of the ways to use this trend. Photo: IG

The reddish tones in the eyes were avoided so as not to confuse it with some kind of irritation, but currently, it is among the most used tones, along with fuchsia, orange and all its ranges. The trick is, andInstead of applying makeup to the entire eyelid, the color is deposited only in one area, intensely and without blurring.. This is more striking, defined and will not be confused with an allergic reaction, for example.

Artistic delineation with long lasting lipstick. Photo: IG

Dolores Fonzi wore this look a few months ago, where the makeup artist played beyond the limits of the eye, creating an extreme and well-embellished design.

Touches of color, for the Vanessa Hudgens version. Photo: IG

The celebrities who dare with this intense eyeliner always resort to two techniques: the discontinuous line or the floating eyeliner.. Vanessa Hudgensmade up by Tonya Brewer for the last parade Giambattista Valli in Paris, she wore a choppy eyeliner in which a fine line marked the lower eyelid of the tear duct in the middle, while another stroke that followed an invisible parallel line marked the end of the eye socket. The futuristic eyeliner added color to a very simple and classic cat eye and eyelash makeup.

Vanished is also worn. Photo: IG

Playing with the same range of acid and electric colors, Patrick Ta put on makeup Camila Hair with another type of floating eyeliner, this time something more geometric. For an ethnic touch, he added a thick dot of the same neon orange in the center of the lash line.

While the red eyeliner seems more typical of the cold seasons, even turning burgundy, the orange – warmer and closer to the skin tone – seems ideal for spring and summer. As for the other version of the red eyeliner, the floating eyeliner, it is achieved sfollowing the shape of the eye, as would be done with any outlined, but in a parallel stroke one centimeter above. It is a version known as cut crease that became popular in 60’s to mark the eye socket and is usually associated with makeup with a lot of color. Its success lies in always making up the eyelid with neutral tones or very close to the color of the skin to create a greater contrast.

Camila Cabello’s ethnic look. Photo: IG

You can cheer yourself up by adding color in the lower part of the eye, while in the upper part you make a traditional cat eye. Photo: IG

Be that as it may, and regardless of the style of each one of them, they have all found in red eyeliner a new way of having fun with colors and makeup, turning these shades into chromatic possibilities that only need a few makeup tricks to become allies and not enemies.

