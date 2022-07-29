Red lipstick, the best ally of Hollywood

What is more elegant, provocative, classic and disruptive than a red lipstick? Only this one has all those characteristics and it is that since those days of the golden age of hollywood To date, this shade has been worn countless times on the lips of the industry’s top superstars.

Every July 29th is Lipstick Day and it’s no wonder that this particular iconic piece of makeup has an entire day dedicated to it. Since Marilyn Monroe in the 50’s until Taylor Swift Currently, red lipstick has always been a basic item that cannot be missing in any woman’s bag and that, without a doubt, helps to elevate any type of look.

Over the years it has had different connotations and it is a beauty product that has evolved a great deal both in formulas and finishes, as well as in what it represents ideologically.

Red lipstick in the golden age of Hollywood

The golden age of hollywood lived approximately from the 30s to the early 50s and was characterized by the appearance on the big screen of actresses such as Marylin Monroe, Vivien Leigh, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Judy Garland among other.

These years were difficult for the United States, since the Second World War was at its height and the role of women had completely turned around. They had been recruited to work in factories that previously belonged to men and in the struggle to keep their identity and femininity alive, they used to wear lipsticks in reddish, wine and brown tones.

The trend did not remain only in these groups, but also reached the upper echelons of society and of course, Hollywood. Red lipstick became the symbol of women, especially actresses on and off screen. With the appearance of color in the cinema thanks to Technicolor, the film industry was revolutionized and more attention was paid to the details of the productions, including the makeup and hairstyle of the actresses.

In 1939premiered on Wizard of Oz, one of the first color films. The actress judy garland played the role of Dorothy Galean innocent girl whose look was a pair of braids and rosy cheeks with reddish lips, this being one of the first appearances of this color on camera.

The Wizard of OZ / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

That same year it premiered gone With the Windstarring Vivien Leigh What Scarlett O’Harathe character was characterized by her elegant outfits and bright red lips.

Gone with the Wind / Warner Bros.

Years later, in 1953, Marilyn Monroe starred in one of the most important films of his career, Gentlemen prefer blondes. Throughout this tape, we can see that Monroe’s look is always complemented by a pair of red lips.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes / 20th Century Studios

But the red lipstick fever not only stayed with the actresses, but also transcended the world of cartoons, as is the case with Betty Boop Y Snow White. Two characters with completely different stories and animation but with something in common, exciting red lips.

Red lips in today’s Hollywood…

In the last 3 decades, from the 90s to the present, we have been able to see that this color continues to have a huge predominance in the seventh art and several modern actresses have consolidated the beauty looks of their characters using it.

Such is the case of Nicole Kidman who starred in the role of satina courtesan in the 2001 film Moulin Rouge!. Her look is characterized by wearing red lips that match her reddish hair and her multiple dresses of the same color.

Moulin Rouge / 0th Century Studios

As part of the batman trilogy of Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway she played the role of Catwoman and we could always see this tone on her lips, just like she did in the 90s Michelle Pfiffer playing the same role.

Dark Knight Rises / Warner Bros.

Batman Returns / Warner Bros.

In 2016, margot robbie gave life to the villain harley quinn in the movie the suicide squad. His character is inspired by a harlequin who always wears this color in a carefree manner.

Suicide Squad / Warner Bros.

And as if that were not enough, although she has not appeared in a movie as such, since the end of the 2000s, the singer taylor Swift has made it clear to us on countless occasions that she is a fan of red lips and precisely to honor the classic Hollywood look, in 2014, she appeared in her video for Wildest Dreams playing an actress from the golden age of movies who at all times wears red lipstick and elegant black eyeliner.

So yes, red lips have been the best ally of Hollywood for more than 90 years and we are sure that they will never go out of style.

Nowadays they have become a classic that is used during the day to day or that can be worn together with a good hairstyle and a more loaded eye makeup for a special occasion. With hundreds of new formulas and products on the market, every day it is much easier for us to find the ideal lipstick for us and that easily adapts to our needs.

Don’t be afraid and dare to show off this classic beauty look!

If you want to discover how, here we leave you a small guide.

