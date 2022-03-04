Red Mane Castle 100% and map

We tell you how to explore the Red Mane Castle area of ​​Elden Ring 100%. Get up, Sinluz, that with our help you will be able to overcome one of the greatest adventures ever seen.

Elden Ring, after sending us to explore Caelid, will make us continue through the Red Mane Castle, in the extreme southeast of the region. It is here that, if the information we have received is correct, awaits us. one of the demigods.

go to large impassable bridgeon the southeastern edge of Caelid, and use the teleporter next to it to reach the west entrance of the castle.

Upon arrival, go directly to the North. Going through the door, look to the right to find a room with the first place of grace of the fortification.

Elden Ring - Red Mane Castle, location

castle courtyard

Follow north. If you have followed the guide, see Blaiddtalk to him until you run out of dialogue options.

Alexander Iron Fist

In the square you will also see Alexander (the giant jar). Talk to him.

Elden Ring - Castle of the Red Mane: Alexander in the castle

The festival

To advance, go up the stairs and talk to the character on the left. Tell him everything is ready.

Elden Ring - Red Mane Castle: Character who initiates the fight

You can pick up some items here and there, but the path is obvious. Continue straight and exit through the door on the far right. Dars with a elevator that takes you to the area where the fight against Radahn will take place.

[En construccin]

