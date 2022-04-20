Red Matter 2 will make us travel to the ends of the solar system

The study Upright robot has presented Red Matter 2, direct continuation of his great adventure of puzzles and science fiction. At the moment we know that it will come out for goal quest 2 and that will introduce new mechanics, a jet pack so we can move faster and a projectile weapon.

We believe that immersion is the key, and so we have developed a fully ‘physicalized’ world to maximize this sense of immersion, while allowing us to create exciting new gameplay possibilities around it,” says Norman Schaar of Vertical Robot. .

Agent Epsilon, an astronaut from the Atlantic Union, receives a distress call from an old friend and will not hesitate to travel to the limits of our planetary system to rescue him. The threat of the unstoppable red matter that gives its name to the game and the dark secrets of the rival power of Volgravia They will get in your way.

For Red Matter 2 we have expanded the game into the adventure genre. Not only will you face new and challenging puzzles, but you will also be able to enjoy the platforming genre and even action sections that complement this already exciting storytelling adventure, “says Norman Schaar of Vertical Robot

We can’t wait for players to delight in the amazing graphics we’ve managed to create, thanks to our huge optimization efforts for Meta Quest 2″ explains Norman Schaar of Vertical Robot

The narrative and puzzles will continue to be essential ingredients in Red Matter 2but in this second part there will be more adventure and even some action. We will have a jet pack to go through the game environments with more freedom, there will be parts that will be from a video game of platformsa new function to hack terminals has been added to the tool that was used to manipulate terminals and we will also be able to shoot a projectile weapon, which will be useful in various puzzles in the environment and to deal with certain “surprises”.