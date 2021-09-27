Red Notice, a clip from the film featuring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. VIDEO

A decidedly rich cast, which quite intrigues the fans of the three stars. Particularly experienced in action scenes, they will certainly know how to give exciting stunts. Dwayne Johnson has been doing nothing since the early days of his wrestling career. Ryan Reynolds had the opportunity to train on the set of “Deadpool” and Gal Gadot, finally, in the costume of Wonder Woman.

Following the release of the first official Red Notice trailer, Netflix has given its loyal users a hilarious video, which shows a clip of the film starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half), will arrive on the well-known streaming platform on November 12 next, with a truly exceptional trio, which will keep viewers glued to the screen. Also, the film will be available on Sky Q and NOW Smart Stick .

Red Notice and the stellar budget

The highest budget in the history of the platform was invested for the film. The expenses were essential especially for the scouting of the locations, scattered all over the world. Furthermore, the choice of having stars of international cinema among the protagonists required a greater effort for the relative engagements.

The film tells the story of two criminals, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, on whom two international arrest warrants hang. FBI agent John Hartley (The Rock) has been tasked with catching them and won’t stop looking for them until he catches them. The challenge between the three will be full of action and twists, in a succession of deceptions and double games, all seasoned with adrenaline-pumping scenes.

Red Notice, the synopsis and the cast

Red Notice is an international notice issued by Interpol, which signals the need to catch the most dangerous and wanted criminals in the world. When a heist brings together the FBI’s smartest profiler (The Rock) and two dangerous rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds), no one can tell what’s going to happen. The Red Notice will unleash an unrivaled hunt full of suspense, action and twists.

The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and boasts a truly stellar cast. Dwayne Johnson is FBI agent John Hartley, Gal Gadot lends his beautiful face to super wanted Sarah Black and Ryan Reynolds plays Nolan Booth. Among the secondary characters we remember Ritu Arya, Vincenzo Amato and Chris Diamantopoulos.