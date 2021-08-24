News

Red Notice, Army of Thieves and all the films released on Netflix between September and December | Cinema

Summer is now running out and, in view of an autumn and a winter that promise to be marked by a certain uncertainty regarding the progress of the pandemic, Netflix he decided to “Show your muscles” revealing – through a series of Tweets – all the films coming out in the coming months, from the Army of the Dead spin-off, Army of Thieves, passing through Red Notice with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds e Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay that brings together some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence.

Here is the complete list and related release dates on Netflix:

September

  • Afterlife of the Party: on Netflix on 2
  • Worth: on Netflix the. 3
  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali: on Netflix 9
  • Kate: on Netflix on 10
  • Nightbooks: on Netflix on 15
  • Schumacher: on Netflix on 15
  • Intrusion: on Netflix on 22
  • The Starling: on Netflix on 24
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: on Netflix on the 24th
  • Sounds Like Love: on Netflix on the 24th
  • No One Gets Out Alive: on Netflix on 29

October

  • The Guilty: on Netflix 1
  • Diana: The Musical: on Netflix 1
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House: on Netflix on 6
  • Found: on Netflix on 20
  • Night Teeth: on Netflix on 20
  • Stuck Together: on Netflix on 20
  • Army of Thieves: on Netflix on 29
  • Hypnotic: on Netflix in October
  • Fever Dream: on Netflix in October

November

  • The Harder They Fall: on Netflix on 3
  • Love Hard: on Netflix on 5
  • Passing: on Netflix on 10
  • Red Notice: on Netflix on 12
  • tick, tick… BOOM !: on Netflix on the 19th
  • Bruised: on Netflix on 24
  • Robin Robin: on Netflix on 24
  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: on Netflix on 29
  • 7 Prisoners: in select theaters, on Netflix in November
  • A Boy Called Christmas: on Netflix in November
  • A Castle for Christmas: on Netflix in November
  • The Princess Switch 3: on Netflix in November

December

  • The Power of the Dog: on Netflix 1
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas: on Netflix on 3
  • The Unforgivable: on Netflix on 10
  • The Hand of God: on Netflix on 15
  • Don’t Look Up: on Netflix on 24
  • The Lost Daughter: on Netflix on 31
  • Back to the Outback: on Netflix in December
  • Mixtape: on Netflix in December
  • Single All the Way: on Netflix in December

What do you think of this huge list of movies coming to Netflix in the coming months From Army of Thieves to Red Notice and Don’t Look Up: all the films coming out on Netflix between September and December? Tell us in the comments!


