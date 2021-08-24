Red Notice, Army of Thieves and all the films released on Netflix between September and December | Cinema

Summer is now running out and, in view of an autumn and a winter that promise to be marked by a certain uncertainty regarding the progress of the pandemic,he decided to “Show your muscles” revealing – through a series of Tweets – all the films coming out in the coming months, from the Army of the Dead spin-off,, passing throughwith The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds e, the new film by Adam McKay that brings together some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence.

Here is the complete list and related release dates on Netflix:

September

Afterlife of the Party: on Netflix on 2

Worth: on Netflix the. 3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali: on Netflix 9

Kate: on Netflix on 10

Nightbooks: on Netflix on 15

Schumacher: on Netflix on 15

Intrusion: on Netflix on 22

The Starling: on Netflix on 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation: on Netflix on the 24th

Sounds Like Love: on Netflix on the 24th

No One Gets Out Alive: on Netflix on 29

October

The Guilty: on Netflix 1

Diana: The Musical: on Netflix 1

There’s Someone Inside Your House: on Netflix on 6

Found: on Netflix on 20

Night Teeth: on Netflix on 20

Stuck Together: on Netflix on 20

Army of Thieves: on Netflix on 29

Hypnotic: on Netflix in October

Fever Dream: on Netflix in October

November

The Harder They Fall: on Netflix on 3

Love Hard: on Netflix on 5

Passing: on Netflix on 10

Red Notice: on Netflix on 12

tick, tick… BOOM !: on Netflix on the 19th

Bruised: on Netflix on 24

Robin Robin: on Netflix on 24

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: on Netflix on 29

7 Prisoners: in select theaters, on Netflix in November

A Boy Called Christmas: on Netflix in November

A Castle for Christmas: on Netflix in November

The Princess Switch 3: on Netflix in November

December

The Power of the Dog: on Netflix 1

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas: on Netflix on 3

The Unforgivable: on Netflix on 10

The Hand of God: on Netflix on 15

Don’t Look Up: on Netflix on 24

The Lost Daughter: on Netflix on 31

Back to the Outback: on Netflix in December

Mixtape: on Netflix in December

Single All the Way: on Netflix in December

