Red Notice: Cast, trivia and review of the Netflix movie

Title: Red Notice

Type: Action movie / Comedy

Year: 2021

Duration: 118 minutes (1 hour and 58 minutes)

Direction and screenplay: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya

Plot Red Notice of Netflix

Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) is in the process of steal one of the three artifacts that Antony gave to Cleopatra of Egypt as a pledge of love: an egg entirely covered with gold. It is blocked byagent John Hartley (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) who, together with agent Urvashi Das (Ritu Arya), first lets him escape but then captures him on his property in Bali. However, the two are deceived by an internationally renowned thief, Sarah Black aka “the Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The latter would like all three artifacts to receive stellar compensation from an Egyptian billionaire. The only problem? Only Booth knows where the third artifact is hiding and is unwilling to reveal it to anyone.

In a gold rush between fights, dream locations, deceptions and jokes, the three unthinkable companions will soon have to figure out whether to ally or fight each other and thus conquer one eye-catching reward: $ 30 million.

Trailer and release date

There film starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot was released globally on the Netflix streaming platform the November 12, 2021. He had one limited distribution even in some cinemas, globally, without however bringing great economic gains. In the halls Red Notice was released starting November 5, 2021.

Here the trailer of the film:

Cast

The cast of the Netflix film is nothing short of spectacular, just think of the trio protagonist. In fact, we are talking about Ryan Reynolds, that after Deadpool needs no introduction, joined by Dwayne Johnson, who recently appeared in theaters alongside Emily Blunt in Cruise Jungle, soon also available on Disney +. With them, perhaps a little too “femme fatale”, the actress of Israeli origins Gal Gadot, who recently gave birth to her third daughter with partner Yaron Varsano.

With them too Ritu Arya, known to the public thanks to The Umbrella Academy, as agent Urvashi Das, e Chris Diamantopoulos, already seen in Silicon Valley, in the role of Sotto Voce. The British singer Ed Sheeran appeared in a cameo in one of the film’s final scenes.

Movie review Red Notice

Without infamy and without praise, the Netflix movie does a lot of things wrong and only a few right. The first is certainly a captivating and pressing plot, with events that follow one another quickly, moving from one country to another (after all, with a mind-boggling budget, they could afford this and more!). Another detail that does not go unnoticed and that I greatly appreciated was a common thread to the National Treasure – The Mystery of the Templars, with the mystery of Antony’s and Cleopatra’s eggs that made the gaps between punches and shootings almost boring.

The plot, as a whole, as well as the dialogues are very weak and they fail to infuse the film with the right amount of thickness to elevate it beyond mere Sunday afternoon film. The only redeeming color of an otherwise discounted, over-priced film is the chemistry between the protagonists. Watching Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds together is pure enjoyment: they’re the typical duo you didn’t know you needed until you saw them in action. Some might argue that the lines of Ryan Reynolds’ character are becoming a bit too repetitive format of all his characters but I am convinced that it is his distinctive trait and, as long as he does well, why linger too long? Gal Gadot is beautiful and perfect, a femme fatale who gives a different color and passion to the film. Necessary, without a shadow of a doubt.

They lack character introspection and a solid script to render Red Notice a enjoyable but forgettable movie. The action scenes are well structured and well shot but little more than that. We laugh, a lot, and mainly thanks to Reynolds-Johnson dynamics, and they look at them with pleasure almost two hours of shooting in exotic and beautiful locations, but there is nothing to justify the budget or the fanfare. As I said, without infamy and without praise.

Curiosities about the Netflix movie

This is the most expensive movie produced by Netflix: it has a budget of 200 million dollars

According to Deadline, the actor Dwayne Johnson received $ 20 million in compensation for the role, equal to those paid to actress Gal Gadot . The compensation made her the third highest paid actress for a role in the year 2020

for the role, . The compensation made her the third highest paid actress for a role in the year 2020 There The film’s soundtrack is composed by Steve Jablonsky – famous mainly for the soundtrack of the saga Transformers. He and director Rawson Marshall Thurber had previously collaborated on the film together Skyscraper, starring Dwayne Johnson, in 2018

– famous mainly for the soundtrack of the saga Transformers. He and director Rawson Marshall Thurber had previously collaborated on the film together Skyscraper, starring Dwayne Johnson, in 2018 Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot they have took some dance lessons for the dance scene , and the actress was worried about her feet because the actor is “very big”. Gadot herself later confirmed that he is an excellent dancer

they have , and the actress was worried about her feet because the actor is “very big”. Gadot herself later confirmed that he is an excellent dancer The film was shot astride the first pandemic lockdown , this made it incredibly difficult and the actors thanked the entire crew very much for their work

, this made it incredibly difficult and the actors thanked the entire crew very much for their work Ryan Reynolds (and then other actors in the film) confirmed that Red Notice had the best digital debut for a movie in Netflix history, congratulating the whole team:

Sequel to Red Notice

There are no confirmations to date on a possible sequel of the film Red Notice of Netflix, although the ending is open and leaves possibilities for future developments. The negative reviews from almost all critics, however, does not bode well for a possible return of the Reynolds-Johnson-Gadot trio in a hypothetical Red Notice 2.

Red Notice – Review Direction and photography

Film script

Acting

Emotional involvement Without infamy or praise A film that combines a subplot to the “Mystery of the Templars” with many action scenes, typical action movie fights and some beautiful scenographic moments. Perfect movie for an unpretentious afternoon at home.

