Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot first on Netflix

It’s no secret that Red Notice was an absolute hit for Netflix. The action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot has already become the most viewed Netflix movie in the history of the platform.

In fact, Netflix recently started sharing more specific streaming numbers in a series of weekly Top 10 charts, allowing users to see exactly what’s working well on the service.

Driving effect

But it should come as no surprise that Red Notice tops the global movie charts for the second consecutive week, recording more than 129 million watched hours from November 15 to November 21.

What might surprise you, however, is to see both Johnson and Ryan Reynolds with other films in the global charts.

In fact, Central Intelligence, the 2016 film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, was the fourth most popular movie on Netflix last week. The film had nearly 15 million hours viewed, despite not being available in the US and various other markets. For some reason, Michael Bay’s 2019 Netflix Original film 6 Underground, which stars Reynolds as the leader of a mysterious company of mercenaries, is also rising in rank. The film caused a sensation when it was released two years ago, but not much has been said about it in terms of time. The release of Red Notice probably changed that.

6 Underground came ninth on Netflix’s charts last week, with 7.7 million hours viewed worldwide. Unlike Central Intelligence, 6 Underground is available in most Netflix markets, as it is an original from the streaming service.

Johnson and Reynolds are the kind of stars who don’t need help promoting their movies on streaming services, but Red Notice has definitely done just that. Red Notice was a success on multiple fronts, as it led to more viewers for more movies on Netflix. If Gal Gadot had other popular movies on Netflix, they would no doubt see a rise from Red Notice as well.

In the end

