Red Notice: first clip from the Netflix movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Among the most interesting contents released by Netflix during the TUDUM event there is certainly the first official clip of Red Notice, action movie that sees the unprecedented trio formed by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in an adrenaline (and shady) story.

Red Notice was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, while production was handled by Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo), Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

This is the official synopsis:

A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Read also:



