News

Red Notice: first clip from the Netflix movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

An action-packed clip sees Dwayne Johnson characters Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds juxtapose in the film Red Notice, arriving November 12 on Netflix.

Among the most interesting contents released by Netflix during the TUDUM event there is certainly the first official clip of Red Notice, action movie that sees the unprecedented trio formed by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in an adrenaline (and shady) story.

Red Notice was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, while production was handled by Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo), Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

This is the official synopsis:
A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Read also:


DC League of Super-Pets: the official trailer for the animated DC Comics movie

DC League of Super-Pets: the official trailer for the animated DC Comics movie

It was God's hand: cinemas are asking for the film, Netflix doesn't have enough copies

It was God’s hand: cinemas are asking for the film, Netflix doesn’t have enough copies

Tick, Tick ... Boom !, the review: a generation in score

Tick, Tick … Boom !, the review: a generation in score

James Bond: Ryan Reynolds is also proposed for the role

James Bond: Ryan Reynolds is also proposed for the role

Red Notice: Netflix backstage with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Red Notice: Netflix backstage with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Don't Look Up: the official trailer of the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Don’t Look Up: the official trailer of the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

10 famous actors who have played only one good movie

4 weeks ago

“My wife and I don’t practice monogamy”

September 30, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski vs Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines and those harassment …”

October 4, 2021

Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski: “I brought Neo and Trinity back to get over the pain”

September 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button