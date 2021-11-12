Red Notice from today on Netflix, the reasons behind its colossal budget

Red Notice, an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, broke all spending records for Netflix: $ 200 million. But what is the cause of this monstrous outlay?

Red Notice, the action-comedy with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot, is now available on Netflix: written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film became a pre-production Netflix original, bought by the giant streaming by Universal, which in the summer of 2019 was starting it as a project destined for theaters. Red Notice has already set a record: it is indeed the most expensive original movie Netflix has ever produced.

With a budget of 200 million dollars, surpassing the previous record of The Irishman with 159, Red Notice was an unparalleled outlay for Netflix, so Screenrant decided to investigate the reasons for such an enormous cost for a film that is certainly not a Avengers: Endgame (which for the record, however, was close to 300).

Of Red Notice’s 200 million budget, 60 were paid to the three performers: 20 million each, without “gender gap“between the two colleagues and Gal Gadot, who has succeeded with her and other colleagues’ battles in overthrowing one of Hollywood’s taboos. Very high figures but in line with the star market: it must also be considered that most of these performers usually divide their salaries between the engagement and the percentages on collections, in this case absent. To those 60 must be added the 10 data a Rawson Marshall Thurber for direction and screenplay.

The remaining 130 million was not due only to the movements around the world of the crew, nor only to the staging of the action scenes, which are usually expensive anyway. Reynolds took responsibility for the leavened budget with his usual self-mockery, which he said caused it too much laughter on set, distracting Johnson and Gadot. Seriously, it seems that the costs have in fact inflated because processing was suspended due to Covid-19: filming started on January 3, 2020, then stopped on March 14, to resume only on September 14 and end in mid-November. In these cases, several members of the technical cast must still be kept on the payroll while waiting to leave.

Ultimately, Red Notice is a blockbuster up to a point, but for sure Netflix spares no expense, because for the next one The Gray Man with Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling, directed by the Russo brothers, there is talk of a very similar budget … the shooting of the latter ended in July and we should see the feature film in the course of 2022.

