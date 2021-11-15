Red Notice is the best debut ever for a Netflix movie

Netflix grinds record after record: Red Notice had the best launch ever for a film published on the streaming platform’s catalog

With his 213.5 million subscribers, a number which is constantly growing, Netflix continues to be the undisputed winner of the streaming war, given that by catchment area it is much higher than its competitors, who are also going beyond the rosiest expectations, as in the case of Disney Plus, eg.

It is logical that as the number of subscribers increases, the potential catchment area of ​​any product on the platform also increases. That’s why for some time now, it seems the streaming giant is grinding record on record, and every time he guesses a TV series or a movie, more and more subscribers are seen.

This time it is to succeed Red Notice, which is proving to be a huge success for the platform, so much so that it has registered the best debut ever for a Netflix movie. Red Notice debuted in the catalog this weekend, after a first short film run in some cinemas, and can boast a very prominent cast, led by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot. It is an adventure around the world, filmed during the pandemic, with Johnson and Reynolds as two FBI agents in pursuit of the character played by Gal Gadot.

The film actually received no rave reviews from the press, but on Rotten Tomatoes recorded an important 92% approval rating by users. Even at the box office the film was not a success, while now on Netflix it is recording incredible numbers, so much so that it is rumored that the giant is already thinking about a sequel, also given the nature of the film itself. In short, a triumph.

Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson celebrated the news of the success of Red Notice on Netflix, with a tweet and a video. Reynolds congratulated the whole team, while Johnson posted a video of thanks to his fans. You can see both below:

Big hit for Red Notice: messages from Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

The movie numbers are important because they also make Netflix breathe a big sigh of relief, as the movie had a budget rather high, so if the desired results did not come, it would have been a considerable waste of money. We’ll see if the film earns its place in the top 10 most watched movies ever on Netflix in general and who knows, maybe it could become a real franchise.

Meanwhile it is still Extraction (Tyler Rake in the Italian denomination) the most watched Netflix movie ever: the action con Chris Hemsworth for the moment it seems really difficult to undermine this particular ranking.

As we said, it’s a record period for Netflix: two-thirds of Netflix’s total subscribers started the first season of Squid Game within the first four weeks of its release, or, to put it another way, 142 million subscribers watched at least two minutes of any episode of the series in the first 28 days of its release.

Also, with regards to sharing your own listening data, the platform recently changed the way it shares views of a product: Netflix previously counted any account that had watched a movie or series for at least two minutes as views. Since last month, however, the giant has decided to directly share the number of hours actually watched for a product.

And you have already seen it Red Notice? Do you think it deserves the success it is having?

