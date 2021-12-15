Red Notice: Netflix backstage with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix Film Club has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Red Notice, now available on the platform.

Red Notice was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, while production was handled by Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo), Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

This is the official synopsis:

A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

