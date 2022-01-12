Red Notice, Netflix is ​​already planning sequels with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock

Given the great success of Red Notice, we have been talking about the Netflix’s intentions to produce a sequel to the film starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock. Now, however, it seems that the streaming platform is preparing to shoot even two together, with its flagship stars back on board.

Winning formula and team do not change.

According to the site Deadline, in fact, not only Netflix would like to make two more sequels to Red Notice, the heist movie with a stellar cast that has conquered subscribers of the platform, but it would also like turn them one after the other with the back-to-back formula.

Obviously, the streamer’s plans would see the return of both main protagonists Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gald Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, as well as the director, screenwriter and producer of the film Rawson Marshall Thurber, which is already writing the script for the new films, and to start shooting as early as 2023, if the commitments of the stars allow.

There is currently no confirmation from Netflix, but it is easy to think that it will, as there would seem to be theplans to create a franchise similar to that of Ocean’s Eleven. And just a few weeks ago there was also talk of Jason Statham and Tom Cruise as possible additions to the sequels …

The future of Red Notice, in short, it seems to be quite brilliant. And who knows that soon it will not become even more so with some official announcement.