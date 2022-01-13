Red Notice: Netflix is ​​planning to shoot two sequels in 2023

The action comedy film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice, was a great success for the Californian video streaming platform (the biggest if we consider the fact that it is now the most watched movie ever on Netflix), so much so that the company has decided to make two sequels which will be shot one after the other.

Netflix set to shoot two Red Notice sequels in 2023

Netflix will bring back the three main actors to star in the sequels and hopes to be able to begin production in 2023. In fact, it is not very easy to fit the commitments of the three Hollywood stars, considering that we are talking about three actors who are currently on the crest of the wave.

Universal Pictures was originally linked to the film project with Legendary Pictures, but when she saw the budget needed to bring the project to fruition, she decided to leave it in the hands of Netflix. Now, probably, someone in Universal’s offices is having a bad start to the year.

Beau Flynn will return to produce the sequels alongside Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia. The director of the first film, Rawson Marshall Thurber, will be linked to the new films through his film production company Bad Version Productions. It is therefore easy to assume that Thurber will return to direct these two new films as well.

