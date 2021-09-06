Red Notice – Netflix movie (plot, cast, The Rock interview and previews)

Netflix has decided to invest huge resources in the film Red Notice, new action comedy that currently boasts the highest budget spent so far by the US streaming service.

The film, which we told you about here, will be released in streaming on November 13th on Netflix, and boasts a very respectable cast: Ryan Reynolds (Just Friends, A secret between us, Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw), in the role of a hardened criminal, international swindler, chased by the character played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Mummy – The Return, Hercules: the warrior, Jumanji: The Next Level) who in the film plays an agent of theInterpol. The beauty will also be with them Gal Gadot (Innocent lies, The spies next door, Murder on the Nile), or a mysterious woman, very skilled in the theft of pieces of art.

Leaving even just from these names you can understand what the network investment was, three prominent and respectable Hollywood stars, who will certainly have made the network’s budget rise in themselves. If you also think about the plot of the film, you understand how much it took to make it happen.

Dwayne Johnson talks about how expensive it was to shoot Red Notice

The shooting of Red Notice were stopped due to the pandemic from COVID-19, and this also weighed on the total cost of the film. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, just at the moment when it was announced that the forced break was over and he could go back to work, he shared on his personal profile of Instagram an image that portrayed him for the first time with Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer from Netflix.

In the caption of that photo he admitted how expensive the film they were making was:

“AND the most expensive ever produced by the streaming giant. We finally met. Glad I shook hands and talked face to face with our partner, Netflix CCO, Ted Sarandos. Ted visited our Red Notice set in Atlanta along with his executive team. Under his leadership, Netflix revolutionized the movie business and created a streaming paradigm for the whole world to enjoy. Our film, Red Notice, it is the largest investment Netflix has produced so far. Thanks for your trust and help. Back to work. There is fun“.

The plot of Red Notice

Currently, very little is known about the plot of Red Notice, apart from what are the roles of the main actors, namely a scammer, a scammer and an agent of theInterpol which probably follows them. To date, however, not much more is known than what was stated by Netflix:

“Red Notice is an Interpol global alert system for hunting and catching the most wanted criminals in the world. When a big hit brings together the best FBI profiler and two rival criminals, you can’t even imagine what can happen.“

A film, therefore, around which there is great anticipation and many expectations. Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Bouncing Balls – Dodgeball, How Do I Deal With Your Family, Skyscraper) and the director himself also edited the original screenplay. The film began production last January 2020, and even then the news was previously announced by a tweet from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who sharing a video of Ryan Reynolds wrote in December 2019:

“I will start making a movie (red notice) with this person in January. We will have a lot of fun “. Then came the confirmation of the first take, always with a tweet from the communicator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Ladies and gentlemen” – wrote below the post in which he appears, together with a beautiful Gal Gadot, wrapped in a long and provocative red dress, and Ryan Reynolds in a tuxedo, “The biggest Netflix movie will arrive in your living rooms on November 12th. Along with the FBI’s best profiler will be the world’s most wanted art thief and most skilled con man ever. “

The actor thanked deeply, on that occasion, Netflix for the trust and for the large economic investment made by deciding to shoot the film, the director and the talented (but unattractive) co-protagonists. But his biggest thanks goes to the 205 million subscribers to the streaming platform:

“You are making Red Notice the most anticipated movie of 2021. Thank you, see you in November!”, he then concluded The Rock.

And what do you think of it? Will you see the movie? Are you curious to have more news on Red Notice? Write it to us in your comments!