Red Notice: Netflix movie trailer starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

An action-packed trailer pits the characters of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds against each other in the film Red Notice, arriving November 12 on Netflix.

Among the original films Netflix most awaited next season is certainly there Red Notice, action movie that sees the unprecedented trio formed by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in an adrenaline (and shady) story.

Red Notice was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, while production was handled by Beau Flynn (FlynnPictureCo), Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) and Rawson Marshall Thurber.

This is the official synopsis:

A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global warning to hunt down and catch the most wanted criminals in the world. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s best profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

