Red Notice: Netflix releases the trailer for the film with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot

Not long before the release of the new action movie branded Netflix: Red Notice is about to land on the streaming platform of the American giant and according to the latest news, Red Notice is one of the projects with the highest badget made so far.

Red Notice: here’s the new action movie from Netflix starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot

After several news on the cast and some ideas regarding the plot, Netflix has finally decided to release the trailer that stars a stellar trio: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot together in a single and spectacular film.

The hype of the fans is skyrocketing, but since the presentation photo was shared with the three actors in the foreground. From what we have been able to see from the trailer, Dwayne Johnson will play the role of an Interpol agent forced to collaborate with the criminal played by Ryan Reynolds to hunt down a dangerous thief of works of art and jewelry, Gal Gadot. .

Netflix plans its future: Red Notice and Don’t Look Up among the most important productions of the moment

All we will see are the three elements necessary for a film like this: Action, irony and lots of fun. The trailer anticipates Netflix’s ambitious project, which is scheduled for release on November 12, after a long hiatus due to the Coronavirus.

“I feel very, very lucky. Having all three of them together in the same movie is a bit like cheatingSaid director Rawson Marshal Thurber in the Empire preview.

“Chemistry isn’t just about writing or even directing, it’s about casting. Either you have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special. Dwayne plays an FBI profiler who specializes in art crimes. He’s on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As they say … there will be some good ones. “

Meanwhile, in addition to the Red Notice project, Netflix has another noteworthy film in the pipeline, namely Dont'Look Up. The film will be directed by Adam McKay and will star Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence. The release of the new film is scheduled for December 24th.