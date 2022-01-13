Red Notice: Netflix wants two sequels to the film – Magazine

Critics were not impressed by ‘Red Notice’, but the film still won over Netflix subscribers and became one of the most viewed ever on the streaming platform: hence the intention of making not one, but two sequels and shooting them at the same time, aiming to field an action trilogy with protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The return of the three stars is the hardest bet, because their diaries are packed and because they cost a lot of money. However, it is true that Netflix invested 200 million dollars to shoot ‘Red Notice’, of which 60 million dollars only for the trio of protagonists (20 each) and in doing so it made the most expensive feature film in its history. So there is already a significant spending precedent and, who knows, another 40 million each could entice Gadot, Johnson and Reynolds.

Red Notice, the movie: Netflix is ​​working on two sequels

At the moment the three are not officially on board, although their contract most likely included an option for possible sequels.

Those who are already at work are director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber, author of ‘Red Notice’ and currently writing new scripts dedicated to FBI agent Dwayne Johnson and thieves Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. In the corridors of Netflix they all have their mouths sewn on the plot, which remains a mystery.

The intention to turn the

two sequels one after the other has organizational and productive reasons. In the first case, the possibility of concentrating the presence of the three protagonists at a precise moment and avoiding having to spread their work over the course of several months is of particular interest, fitting it among their thousands of other commitments around the world. Furthermore, in terms of production, shooting the two sequels together allows us to contain expenses and, considering that we are talking about millionaire budgets, the savings could be considerable.

Last detail: as revealed by the US magazine Deadline, Netflix is ​​willing to move calmly (for Hollywood times) and

postpone the start of filming until 2023. If so, then the first of the two sequels could only be released in streaming in 2024, at the latest in the last months of 2023. It is only a hypothesis, but it is not far-fetched. In short, fans of ‘Red Notice’ must arm themselves with patience and wait.