Red Notice: Netflix will produce two sequels to the film. Star cast of original confirmed

At the end of 2021 the release of Red Notice was one of the last flames of a second part of the year full of successes for Netflix. The film may not be a masterpiece but evidently the combination of an unpretentious action storyline with a very recognizable cast of actors allowed the formula to work. And to accumulate record numbers. Deadline in the last few hours has reported that the streaming giant hopes to begin development of two sequels in early 2023, with the idea of ​​shooting the films one after the other so as to have all the material then to be assembled and only have to fit the agendas of the actors involved once.

The other novelty would in fact be that Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are expected to appear together once again, so as to guarantee maximum visibility to a project born a few years ago to be brought to the cinema. In 2018, in fact, it was Universal and Legendary Pictures who joined forces to secure the intellectual property of Red Notice, before they backed down due to the high costs (there was talk of about 200 million dollars total, including the cachets of the three actors) and Netflix took over.

In addition to the cast, the apparatus of companies involved in the production, from Flynn Pictures Co to Seven Bucks Productions, will also return behind the scenes to package this pair of sequels. As noted by Deadline, the idea of ​​shooting them back to back, that is, one after the other, demonstrates how much security Netflix places in the project and in a still relatively new IP, given that any adjustments to the third chapter resulting from the feedback or the success of the second, would be very complex to implement.

At the end of 2021, the other high-profile launch was Don’t Look Up, which, although very different from Red Notice, managed to intrigue the public, make people talk about itself and record excellent performances, while 2022 maybe started a little ‘slower but not without interesting insights, as in the case of the upcoming We are no longer alive.