Red Notice, new trailer for Netflix action comedy – Magazine

A scene from the film (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has invested a pharaonic sum in the film ‘Red Notice’ and on November 12, the day of the streaming release, he will find out if he did well or not. In the meantime he has put together a spectacular trailer, which he presents to us Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds in all their splendor and which clarifies the action-comedy tone of the feature film.

Red Notice, the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

When we talk about “pharaonic figure” we mean that Netflix has fielded
$ 200 million in total, including 20 million each for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It is the most expensive film in the history of the streaming giant, a budget that has also been used to bring crew and cast to film halfway around the world. In fact, the plot tells of a skilled and determined FBI agent who comes
framed by the best thief in the world and finds himself with an international arrest warrant (the red notice of the title) hanging over his head. Our hero therefore teams up with the second best thief in the world to try to capture the woman and redeem his name. Between saying and doing there will be the proverbial sea, in a no holds barred challenge.

‘Red Notice’ is written and directed by
Rawson Marshall Thurber, which became famous thanks to the comedy ‘Dodgeball’ (2004). ‘Red Notice’ represents his third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after the films ‘One and a Half Spy’ (2016) and ‘Skyscraper’ (2018).

The trailer dubbed in Italian

For completeness, here is the trailer in English

© All rights reserved

