Red Notice, new trailer of the film with The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

Netflix released the official trailer by Red Notice , the new film starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson , Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds . The film will make its entrance on the streaming platform on November 12th and will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.

Precisely for this reason, since the announcement of the idea of ​​Red Notice, around the director and the actor there are an avalanche of offers from many of the most famous Hollywood studios for distribution rights and so on. In the end, however, it was Netflix who prevailed, subtracting the film from Universal who decided to reject the estimated budget.

Anyway, let’s talk about the third time together for Dwayne Johnson and the director Rawson Marshal Thurber; everyone will remember, in fact, Central Intelligence And Skycraper , two films that have received good reviews and achieved good public success.

To be fair, Red Notice had already been presented a few weeks ago at TUDUM , where a short scene was previewed. During the event, then, there was also a debate on the film that has been defined as “the most expensive ever made by Netflix”; a big responsibility for the streaming platform that is turning more and more on very high budget content.

Red Notice, plot and curiosity

In addition to being the most expensive film ever produced by Netflix, a great deal of curiosity has been unleashed around Red Notice by the public who can’t wait to see in action Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, three of the most appreciated actors. of Hollywood.

As for the plot of Rawson’s new Marshal Thurber film, this will deal with an Interpol agent (played by The Rock) who is hunting down the most wanted art thief in the world. To do this he will have to ask for the help of the second most famous thief; but when the “red notice” is issued, the global notification for capture, the wrong person will end up behind bars. Here will open a real manhunt with no holds barred that will see together two “unlikely heroes”. Will Interpol win or will there be more important issues to be resolved? Soon to say, we will find out next November 12, when the film will arrive in the Netflix catalog and will also be visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick.

The movie trailer

The traler released a few hours ago allows us to take a first look at the film while waiting for the official release. From these about three minutes it is immediately clear that Red Notice will be a film where action will certainly not be lacking and along with this, there will also be a good dose of humor, thanks to the character of Ryan Reynolds.

The fascinating Gal Gadot, then, will bring on stage that touch of mystery and unexpected that will set the events of the film in good motion and, perhaps, will also give way to some unexpected surprises.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, on the other hand, will put his muscles on us and will close the stellar cast that could lead Red Notice to become one of the most loved action movies ever.

To confirm this, all that remains is to wait for November 12, when the film will make its entrance on the famous streaming platform.