Red Notice, on Netflix the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

A luxury trio for a pyrotechnic action comedy: on Friday 12 November it will be released in streaming on Netflix ‘Red Notice’, which is noted for being played by Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and also for being the most expensive feature film in the history of the streaming giant. In fact, 200 million dollars were invested, of which 60 only to pay the trio of protagonists (20 million each). According to critics, the expense was not worth it, but it is not excluded that this response is overturned by the public. Waiting to know, here are the main coordinates of the film.

Red Notice, all about the movie

The plot tells of a skilled FBI agent who is set up by the best thief in the world and finds himself with an international arrest warrant on the head (it is the red notice of the title). In an effort to get out of trouble, redeem his name and bring his rival to justice, our hero teams up with the second best thief in the world. What follows is a flurry of chases, twists, and over the top action.

The film ‘Red Notice’ is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who became famous thanks to the comedy ‘Dodgeball’ (2004) and his third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson after the films ‘A Spy and a Half’ (2016) and ‘Skyscraper’ (2018).









The trailer dubbed in Italian

Reviews and how to watch the movie

Given the budget invested and the stars, critics expected fireworks: instead many reviewers have spoken of ‘Red Notice’ as a disappointing film, precisely because it is substantially derivative and not very vibrant despite the efforts put in place. A very expensive and not very original homework, in short. However, there have been those who have highlighted the ability to entertain without thoughts, which could satisfy spectators who want to put their brains on pause for a couple of hours (lasts 117 minutes). To see it, just search for it in the Netflix streaming content catalog, starting November 12.